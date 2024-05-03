AutoScheduler.AI Mentioned in the 2024 Gartner® Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing — Part 2: Handling Volatility & Complexity report

Listed as a Sample Vendor in the Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization technology trend

AUSTIN, Texas, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, is mentioned in a Gartner research report, Technology Trends Transforming Warehousing – Part 2: Handling Volatility & Complexity. AutoScheduler is listed as a Sample Vendor in the Warehouse Resource Planning and Optimization technology trend.

“We are very excited to be recognized in this report for warehouse resource planning and optimization,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “AutoScheduler’s advanced AI technology visualizes all operations at a distribution center or warehouse and optimizes labor, equipment, touches, and inventory to create supply chain value and drive efficiencies. We will be introducing a new functionality for centralized warehouse orchestration at the upcoming 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™, Orlando.”

“Gartner has seen some leading WMS vendors develop elements of these capabilities within their WMSs and as additional optimizing applications bundled with new WMS deals. However, there is also an emerging class of specialist optimization vendors. These can be a suitable fit to support the optimization of operations for organizations not in a WMS acquisition cycle, or for those who are relatively happy with their legacy core WMS solutions and purely wish to focus on the opportunities for optimization.”

According to the report, “the specialist vendors vary somewhat in their approach and delivery, but features may include:

Decision automation : Sensing the conditions of a company’s warehouse in real time to help automate labor, inventory, demand and equipment decisions.

: Sensing the conditions of a company’s warehouse in real time to help automate labor, inventory, demand and equipment decisions. Scenario optimization : Use of a set of advanced algorithms, a balanced mix of prescriptive and predictive analytics, AI tools and ML to play forward scenarios in time segments to make the optimal recommendations or auto trigger allocations and work releases directly to the relevant systems.

: Use of a set of advanced algorithms, a balanced mix of prescriptive and predictive analytics, AI tools and ML to play forward scenarios in time segments to make the optimal recommendations or auto trigger allocations and work releases directly to the relevant systems. Dynamic reprioritization: Taking feeds from WMS, YMS, order management or other relevant systems to dynamically reprioritize tasks. These can include pulling data related to orders, waves, time and attendance, equipment utilization, dock appointment scheduling, costs and cycle times to direct and redirect work activities.”



Gartner clients can access the full report here .

AutoScheduler will demonstrate AutoPilot Central at the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Booth 218.

