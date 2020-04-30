SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical is Yankaddy's Exclusive Partner for VA and DoD Facilities

MVM is proud to have a hand in protecting our healthcare workers and patients through the distribution of the Yankaddy.

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical is proud to announce a brand new exclusive partnershipwith Yankaddy ! This game-changing product is designed to help prevent healthcareassociated infections (HAIs) commonly spread by the yankauer suction instrument on surfacesin the healthcare workplace. According to the CDC, 1.7 million patients are affected each yearin the US by HAIs. The Yankaddycan change that.A true revolutionary product, the Yankaddyis the solution to storage issues of the yankauersuction instrument before, during, and after its use on a patient.The Yankaddyoffers a reliable place to store the yankauer suction instrument therebykeeping the environment from becoming contaminated. Designed to be used with one hand, theYankaddyadds safety to patients and convenience to medical providers. The lightweightstorage brackets and holster may be clamped or suctioned to most surfaces in a room. Thesystem features a disposable lid/liner making the Yankaddythe ultimate patient safety tool,allowing healthcare providers to focus on their duties, putting Infection Control At YourFingertipsAs always, Maness Veteran Medical’s overwhelming concern is bringing the world’s bestproducts to the veterans, and quickly. The Yankaddywill not only help these veterans, but alsothe wonderful caregivers assisting them daily.Please reach out today for samples, or to place an order with MVM!Johnathan ManessManess Veteran Medical, LLC (SDVOSB)+1 833-367-6778

The Yankaddy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.