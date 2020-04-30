SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical is Yankaddy's Exclusive Partner for VA and DoD Facilities
MVM is proud to have a hand in protecting our healthcare workers and patients through the distribution of the Yankaddy.ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SDVOSB Maness Veteran Medical is proud to announce a brand new exclusive partnership
with Yankaddy®! This game-changing product is designed to help prevent healthcare
associated infections (HAIs) commonly spread by the yankauer suction instrument on surfaces
in the healthcare workplace. According to the CDC, 1.7 million patients are affected each year
in the US by HAIs. The Yankaddy® can change that.
A true revolutionary product, the Yankaddy® is the solution to storage issues of the yankauer
suction instrument before, during, and after its use on a patient.
The Yankaddy® offers a reliable place to store the yankauer suction instrument thereby
keeping the environment from becoming contaminated. Designed to be used with one hand, the
Yankaddy® adds safety to patients and convenience to medical providers. The lightweight
storage brackets and holster may be clamped or suctioned to most surfaces in a room. The
system features a disposable lid/liner making the Yankaddy® the ultimate patient safety tool,
allowing healthcare providers to focus on their duties, putting Infection Control At Your
Fingertips®!
As always, Maness Veteran Medical’s overwhelming concern is bringing the world’s best
products to the veterans, and quickly. The Yankaddy® will not only help these veterans, but also
the wonderful caregivers assisting them daily.
Please reach out today for samples, or to place an order with MVM!
The Yankaddy
