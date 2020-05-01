Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Center For Autistic Children Joins Global #GivingTuesdayNow

Consider donating to Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices - school and center for children with autism and related disabilities - visit our website to learn more https://www.shemakolainu.org/donate

In the face of COVID-19, Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices works to inspire the community and serve autistic children and young adults remotely.

We are all equal and connected, regardless of our culture, our religion, our color, our occupation, our financial means. This disease treats everyone equally. We are all in this together.” — Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of Shema Kolainu

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, May 5th, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices ( SKHOV ) will participate in #GivingTuesdayNow, a global generosity movement for nonprofits in need due to COVID-19.Like many schools and organizations across the country, SKHOV was caught off guard and faced the difficult task of transitioning its specialized one-on-one education curriculum to an e-learning environment with less than a week's notice.Currently, the biggest challenge facing online education is keeping kids engaged while learning at home. Our program has helped support children with autism spectrum disorder and other related disabilities through individualized sessions with educators, therapists, and special service providers.While some parents have had to adjust their work to accommodate the difficult task of homeschooling their children, teaching a child with autism spectrum disorder or a related disability comes with its own set of challenges.Despite sudden restrictions limiting the organization’s services to in-home care and education, SKHOV is continuing to serve over 1,000 people with autism and related disabilities.Through this crisis, SKHOV has focused on maintaining its staff and providing uninterrupted services to all the children and adults with autism and related disabilities that they serve.To find out how you can help, visit https://www.shemakolainu.org/donate --- Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

