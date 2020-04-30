Humn.ai Chosen as a 2020 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

Red Herring judging panel has announced its Top 100 Europe winners, recognizing Europe’s leading private companies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much consideration, the Red Herring judging panel has announced its Top 100 Europe winners this evening, recognizing Europe’s leading private companies and celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring’s Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs. Red Herring’s editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Alibaba, Facebook, Google, SalesForce.com, Skype, SuperCell, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

“In 2020, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Humn.ai embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Humn.ai should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong.”

“We are justifiably proud to be recognized by Red Herring and join the illustrious list of previous winners” said Mark Musson Founder and CEO of Humn.ai. “This underlines our position as a Deep Tech MGA and puts us head and shoulders above the Insurtech crowd. We believe in the power of data and machine learning. Our mission is simple yet keeps driving us forward: We put data to work towards a safer world for all road users. Our Shared Value model means that our customers work with us to reduce risk and pay less for insurance and together we make roads safer for society. We cannot do this without a stellar team and our amazing investors, led by the Insurtech Gateway.”

“When investing we look for great founders with transformational, scalable ideas, in large markets. Humn.ai delivers on all these criteria, with 15 years of acquired skills in building technology solutions for investment banks capable of processing billions of bits of streaming data instantaneously.

They have applied their deep knowledge to the fleet motor market, which is entrenched in legacy practices and is seldom profitable for underwriters; Humn.ai turns the underwriting model on its head, allowing risk to be priced on the actual risk and driving behaviour, rather than a simplistic ‘rear view mirror’ approach of historical burning costs.” said Richard Chattock, CEO at Insurtech Gateway. “The Humn.ai technology proposition to fleet operators is equally compelling, reducing their own retained risk and operating costs as well as premium savings. As shared ownership and usage, and eventually autonomous vehicles, become ubiquitous, the fleet motor space will be one area of the motor market to still be growing.”

Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

Following Humn.ai's well-deserved win, they are then invited to showcase their company to the US market at the Top 100 North America event and compete internationally for the Top 100 Global in October. Red Herring is dedicated to following Humn.ai's path to further success and innovation.



