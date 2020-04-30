PPE Supplies for Workforce

Sample of Mask available

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A U.S. based non-profit, First2Give.org , is working with food and beverage manufacturers, healthcare facilities, schools, and other businesses to obtain the Personal Protection Supplies required in preparation of the re-opening of businesses across the United States.First2Give’s founders have direct contact with multiple international factories that manufacturer these supplies and are able to place orders directly. The organization’s founders include David Martin, President of Allegiance Consulting Group . Martin has done business throughout Asia for nearly thirty years and has been the primary contact in establishing the organization’s direct relationship with the manufacturers that produce nearly 70% of the world’s supply of personal protection products.First2Give.org was established to help organizations acquire the personal protection products they need or may be required to obtain at reasonable prices and delivered within a reasonable timeframe.The non-profit adds a small margin to each order and then acquires additional products to donate to frontline healthcare workers who do not have the resources to acquire these desperately needed products.To purchase supplies or to request a quotation on the supplies and quantities to meet your organization’s needs, go to First2Give.org/quotes and complete the online form. Your request will be processed on a first come first served basis. Orders will be batched and placed every few days in order to fulfill them as quickly as possible.All shipments are delivered direct to each buyer.For more information or to complete your request for quotation, go to First2Give.org/quotes.



