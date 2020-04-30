Times Direct, a direct mail marketing agency based in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA-Based Multichannel Marketing Company Shares Recent Marketing Trends Times Direct , a direct mail marketing agency based in Los Angeles, shared their tips and tricks including the latest marketing trends to help businesses gain momentum and make long-term decisions.As the economy grows and evolves, it is important for companies to stay on top of the latest marketing trends. Companies that take the time to evaluate their current marketing tactics and gauge the effectiveness of their strategies could rise to the top by embracing the new trends. Times Direct released the top five recent trends including focusing more on brand reputation to establish long term credibility with a target audience. Times Direct touched on the following 5 trends:1. Alignment Of Sales And MarketingAccording to Times Direct’s information, there has been a clear shift in perspective engagement when sales activities are supported by marketing and content. It is increasingly important in today’s environment to inject well-designed marketing content and automation throughout the sales process. According to HubSpot, companies who practice a good mix of sales and marketing generate 208% more revenue from their marketing efforts.2. A Focus On Brand ReputationThe second trend shared by the marketing agency included a heavier focus on brand reputation. Brands are likely to stay ahead and secure longer-term customers by continually providing third-party validation and establishing strong credibility. This focus through digital and physical outlets is said to be vital in the coming years. Times Direct offers strategic services to monitor and improve brand reputation through measurable marketing campaigns that remain true to a company’s brand while reaching more of their target audience.3. Customer SegmentingMany brands have segmented customers and communicate to each segment through a voice that speaks specifically to that cohort according to the Times Direct release. Doing so has been reported to help reach target customers and generate a strong pool of new customers. Traditional media like direct mail an offer strong ROI and response rates with a low cost per client acquisition.4. Leaning Toward All-In-One SolutionsTrends were shown to shift towards a one-stop-shop option for the benefit of the customer. This has been seen with big brands like Amazon, but all-encompassing solutions for sales, marketing, and growth are becoming a necessity for businesses of every size.5. Data Remains KingData collection and data capture are reported to have become a norm in recent years for small to large businesses. New tools are coming to market to help drive value from data, solving more problems and predicting more outcomes.As the marketing landscape changes and evolves, agencies like Times Direct are dedicated to staying focused on the trends that will help their customers gain momentum and reach their target audience. Interested businesses can request a quote for multichannel advertising and direct mail printing.Contact Times DirectKristin RantaGeneral ManagerKristin.ranta@latimes.com626-472-5293About Times DirectTimes Direct is a full-service direct marketing company based in Los Angeles and serving businesses of all sizes with the expertise to deliver proven strategies and powerful results as well as access to robust brand-building tools. This agency connects its clients with integrated, data-driven marketing solutions and direct mail services that stay on top of the latest marketing trends. Times Direct has solutions for every budget, timeline, and target audience. Their strategic, integrated services like multichannel marketing and direct mail can bring new customers and increase brand recognition to help businesses secure long term customers.



