TrueID Recommends Contactless Biometrics In Times of COVID-19 and Beyond

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueID , a leading biometrics solution provider shared a fact that there has been a spike in the demand for contactless biometrics across the globe. The concept of contactless biometrics has become more relevant today with the coronavirus outbreak.Biometrics from times in memory is always registered with many of us a touch-based technology. With the advancing times, the technology has grown from fingerprint to facial recognition, iris recognition and other modes. With multi-modal biometrics concept coming into picture touchless or contactless biometrics also came into use. Today even fingerprint recognition is also done without touch. Advanced fingerprint scanners have come into existence thus making biometric-based identification contactless or touchless. Off-late our mobile hand devices can also be used as contactless fingerprint scanners.The concept has been around since about a couple of years and last year, we at TrueID have done a pilot on this concept along with our partner network. With COVID-19, the need for contactless access control particularly in workforce management and government beneficiaries authentication has spiked up in the last 40 days. The contactless biometrics has become more relevant in the times of COVID-19 and it is here to stay for long.“COVID-19 seems to have forever changed the landscape of the biometric industry moving forward.” Said Mr. CH Chandra Sekhar, Director at TrueID. “The guidelines issued by governments, organizations all over the world are emphasizing the point to avoid touch or contact. In such a scenario contactless biometrics for authentication of the workforce or government beneficiaries is on a rise. We at TrueID recommend everyone to move to contactless biometrics.”About TrueIDWe are the identity enablers of tomorrow. We are ready for the future powered by biometrics and driven by identity.TrueID specializes in making advanced biometric technologies work for human identification and authentication. We work as an extension of your own team in delivering complex biometric applications.



