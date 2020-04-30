Current Press releases

Porsche extends warranty due to the corona crisis Uniform solution for our customers worldwide

Stuttgart . Porsche is extending the new car warranty by a further three months for all cars with a new car warranty expiring between 1 March 2020 and 31 May 2020. This measure is free of charge for customers and is valid worldwide. The sports car manufacturer is responding with this measure to the corona crisis which has greatly restricted business at many Porsche Centers since March. This also applies to customers who have already purchased a Porsche Approved warranty to follow on after expiry of the new car warranty. If the Porsche Approved warranty starts within the time period in question, it will also be extended by three months.

“Our ultimate aim is to create enthusiasm among our customers – this includes providing outstanding services particularly in difficult times,” says Daniel Schukraft, Head of Aftersales at Porsche AG. “We have therefore decided to implement a uniform and unbureaucratic solution worldwide. Customers do not have to do anything, the Porsche Centers will take into account the extension automatically.”

The new expiry date for the warranty will be calculated from the end of the current period. If the new car warranty expires on 20 March 2020, for example, the extension will apply for a further three months until 20 June 2020. A new car warranty which was due to end on 15 May 2020 will be extended until 15 August 2020.

The new car warranty is always valid for a minimum of two years and starts on the day the car is delivered to the customer. The Porsche Approved warranty for pre-owned cars covers a period of at least 12 months – with the option of an extension. A claim can be made on the warranties at any Porsche Partner worldwide.

