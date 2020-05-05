TriMedika choses Flowlens MRP and CRM software

TriMedika & Flowlens Teams celebrate the new partnership

TriMedika develops smart medical devices. Huge demand required a new CRM and MRP system that could handle growth and ISO compliance. TriMedika chose Flowlens.

Even in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, smart companies are investing in their systems and processes. We are absolutely delighted to welcome the TriMedika team to Flowlens MRP software.” — Rich Dale

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are delighted to announce that TriMedika Ltd have chosen Flowlens MRP and CRM software.TriMedika develops innovative, smart medical devices, and is experiencing significant demand for it’s new TRITEMP™ non-contact thermometer.The business has grown rapidly since its inception in 2016, growing to 10 people, and serving markets worldwide.Process compliance, in particular ISO standards is a must for businesses such as TriMedika, which to date has functioned using a spreadsheet based management system.Dr Roisin Molloy, CEO continues. “We reached a point where the level of manual effort needed to maintain our system was challenging, with the rate of increase in orders. We also recognised risks associated with reliance on one or two people to construct the spreadsheets, and also the risk of errors.We needed a system that would let us clearly track inventory and particularly provide traceability for individual product serial numbers. We also needed a way to ensure reliable and robust process management across sales, purchasing, invoicing and inventory that interfaced with our Xero accounts package. With the onset of the Covid-19 lockdown, this need was reinforced, with our team working and collaborating remotely.”Having reviewed a number of options, we were delighted to find Flowlens, as it combined the sales and operational functions we needed with very flexible reporting and real-time dashboards. It means we can all be on the same page, even when we’re not in the same building. Flowlens is built for small but growing businesses like us, with CRM and MRP functionality under one roof.Support and training was also vital for us. Before signing up, we took a free trial of Flowlens and worked with the team to set up our process and import data. It was clear Flowlens were interested in our business, and that we could work with them to get the outcomes we needed.We will save a lot of time by replacing multiple spreadsheets and repetitive data entry with Flowlens, and I’m looking forward to using the extra time to drive our business forward.”Rich Dale, CEO of Flowlens added “Even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, smart companies are investing in strengthening their systems and processes. We are absolutely delighted to welcome Roisin and the TriMedika team to Flowlens MRP software.This deal underlines Flowlens’s capability, not just as a CRM or MRP and inventory system, but also as a robust business process management and compliance tool for ISO audited companies. We’re delighted to play a part in TriMedika’s continued success.”For more information contact Rich Dale - rich@flowlens.comTriMedika - https://TriMedika.com/ Headquartered in the UK, TriMedika has over 20 years’ experience in the design, manufacture and distribution of medical products into international clinical markets. TriMedika’s products include TRITEMP™, a new non-contact thermometer for clinical use, giving easy, fast and accurate body temperature reading.Flowlens - https://flowlens.com Flowlens is cloud-based CRM, MRP and Reporting software aimed at small but growing equipment supply and manufacturing businesses. Flowlens integrates with Xero, Quickbooks and Sage. Flowlens enables more efficient processes, with customers typically saving a day per week per person in admin, and reporting 20-30% uplift in sales.



