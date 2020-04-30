Members of Gazprom Management Committee donate personal funds to fight spread of coronavirus
The Gazprom Management Committee held a meeting.
The Members of the Management Committee resolved to make a donation in the amount of their respective monthly salaries in order to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.
The funds were donated to the Botkin Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, a state budgetary healthcare institution in St. Petersburg.
