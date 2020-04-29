Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced first quarter results for 2020.



The Company's first quarter 2020 financial results included:

Net income for the 2020 first quarter of $9.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.



Net interest income for the 2020 first quarter increased $2.3 million over the 2019 first quarter to $36.7 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26%.



Total assets of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2020, 8% higher than March 31, 2019.



Loan growth of $371 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2019, and $82 million, or 9% annualized, from December 31, 2019.



Loan and line of credit originations of $220 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $141 million, or 5%, compared to March 31, 2019, and $74 million, or 10% annualized, from December 31, 2019.



Non-performing assets of $4.6 million at March 31, 2020, $1.4 million higher than March 31, 2019 and $0.2 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 1.04% at March 31, 2020.



The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020, which resulted in a charge to retained earnings and reduction to stockholders’ equity of $1.5 million.



The provision of $5.0 million included approximately $4.0 million related to our initial estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Purchased 179,620 shares of the Company’s common stock at a cost of $4.6 million.



All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “We ended the first quarter with a sound foundation; our margin holding steady, fee income staying strong, and solid capital. In addition to being well capitalized from a financial perspective, the human capital and cultural values that have developed over the Bank’s 110 year history enabled us to meet the challenges of this current crisis and continue to serve our customers and our communities. To that end, we actively participated in the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and originated over $900 million for 3,500 small businesses.”

Net Earnings and Returns

Net income in the 2020 first quarter was $9.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, a decrease of $3.6 million compared to the 2019 first quarter, driven primarily by higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expense, partially offset by higher net interest income.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 first quarter were 0.76% and 7.50%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 9.59% for the 2020 first quarter.

“Our reported net income of $0.47 per diluted share was impacted by a higher provision for credit losses primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced earnings per share by approximately $0.15, and reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 25 basis points, 248 basis points and 318 basis points, respectively,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $44.6 million in the 2020 first quarter, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth and higher average yield in the securities portfolio, partially offset by lower average yield in the loan portfolio. Interest expense was $8.0 million in the 2020 first quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, primarily due to a decrease in average cost of deposits coupled with a decrease in average borrowings, partially offset by an increase in average deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% in the 2020 first quarter, which was unchanged compared to the 2019 fourth quarter and down 3 basis points year-over-year.

Commenting on the margin Mr. O’Connor said, “Similar to last year, we reacted quickly to the Fed’s rate cuts. Our total deposit costs dropped 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter with most of the impact in March. In fact, for the quarter, March had the highest margin of the three months at 3.29%.”

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $5.0 million for the 2020 first quarter, $4.4 million higher than the 2019 first quarter. The higher provision was primarily attributable to higher expected credit losses due to the current projected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the 2020 first quarter, which was unchanged compared to the 2019 first quarter.

“We decided to implement the new accounting standard for credit losses “CECL” and not opt to delay adoption. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we assumed near-term economic stress, which resulted in a sizable credit loss expense. We will continue to focus on the ongoing effects of this crisis and provide accordingly. In addition, we recognized a $1.5 million charge to stockholders’ equity on January 1 for the cumulative effect of adopting this standard,” noted Mr. O’Connor.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $5.2 million for the 2020 first quarter, which was flat compared to the 2019 first quarter, primarily attributable to higher gain on sale of SBA loans, loan swap fees, and service charges and other fees, partially offset by a decrease in other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the 2020 first quarter of $24.8 million was $2.2 million higher than the 2019 first quarter. The increase in the first quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense. Our operating expenses to average assets dropped by 10 basis points compared to the fourth quarter.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.7 million in the 2020 first quarter, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the 2019 first quarter. The Company estimates it will record income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 22.5% for the remainder of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $5.1 billion at March 31, 2020, $139.4 million higher than December 31, 2019, and $385.7 million higher than March 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment at March 31, 2020 of $3.8 billion reflects growth of $371.0 million, or 11%, over March 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $4.1 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $330.3 million, or 9%, compared to March 31, 2019. Demand deposits increased $167.6 million year-over-year to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2020, representing 37% of total deposits.

The allowance for credit losses was $39.2 million at March 31, 2020, $7.4 million higher than March 31, 2019. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 1.04% at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% at March 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity was $493.3 million at March 31, 2020, $28.3 million higher than March 31, 2019. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends and stock repurchases. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.01 at March 31, 2020, $1.58 higher than March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $19.46 at March 31, 2020, $1.58 higher than March 31, 2019.

Change Compared To March 31, December 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019

2019

Total assets $ 5,060,872 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,675,209 $ 139,352 $ 385,663 Total stockholders' equity 493,253 497,154 465,003 (3,901 ) 28,250 Loans held for investment Investor commercial real estate ("CRE") $ 1,053,901 $ 1,034,599 $ 859,797 $ 19,302 $ 194,104 Owner-occupied CRE 529,877 531,088 542,836 (1,211 ) (12,959 ) Construction and land 100,643 97,311 147,116 3,332 (46,473 ) Commercial and industrial 758,683 679,444 671,897 79,239 86,786 Total commercial 2,443,104 2,342,442 2,221,646 100,662 221,458 Multi-family 800,556 812,174 624,114 (11,618 ) 176,442 Residential real estate 485,492 493,144 515,173 (7,652 ) (29,681 ) Installment and consumer 25,051 24,836 22,781 215 2,270 Net deferred loan costs and fees 7,927 7,689 7,390 238 537 Total loans held for investment $ 3,762,130 $ 3,680,285 $ 3,391,104 $ 81,845 $ 371,026 Deposits Total IPC deposits $ 3,115,746 $ 3,042,171 $ 2,974,282 $ 73,575 $ 141,464 Brokered deposits 201,566 164,034 166,696 37,532 34,870 Public deposits 738,423 608,442 584,486 129,981 153,937 Total public and brokered deposits 939,989 772,476 751,182 167,513 188,807 Total deposits $ 4,055,735 $ 3,814,647 $ 3,725,464 $ 241,088 $ 330,271





Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 Investor CRE $ 41,738 $ 68,562 $ 13,975 Owner-occupied CRE 33,720 20,221 51,365 Commercial and industrial 75,796 79,404 55,223 Multi-family 38,915 175,906 28,216 Residential real estate 8,969 9,228 8,159 Other 21,011 18,618 13,967 Total loan and line of credit originations $ 220,149 $ 371,939 $ 170,905

“We continued to generate business during the first quarter through additional C&I originations. This, along with greater line usage, resulted in a net increase in C&I loans outstanding of $79 million. IPC deposits also grew accordingly. At the end of the quarter, as the pandemic’s impact became clearer, we enhanced our liquidity profile by deferring investment purchases and adding to our brokered deposits,” Mr. O’Connor said.

Asset Quality

Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $4.6 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2019 included $0.2 million of other real estate owned. Non-performing loans were $4.6 million, or 0.12% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.09% of total loans at March 31, 2019. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $5.0 million to $12.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.9 million at March 31, 2019. Loans past due 90 days and accruing at March 31, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.3 million. The increase in the current quarter of 30 to 89 days past due loans is primarily comprised of several residential loans.

Commenting on asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “Stating the obvious, we are seeing now and facing in the future, levels of economic inactivity not seen since the great depression. This will be a challenge to our industry. We have been working with borrowers, on a case by case basis, as they seek forbearance. Where granted we are working with them assessing their cash flows and ability to service their obligations. The historical performance of our Bank, while not an indication of future performance does evidence a credit discipline to potentially weather these difficult times. Although the environment is somewhat different it is useful to note that during the financial crisis the highest level of charge-offs we experienced in a given year was 47 basis points, and the cumulative losses experienced was 143 basis points. Also, one should note that originated LTV on our multi-family/commercial real estate portfolio is 64%.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2020 first quarter results. In addition to this press release, supplemental information regarding the Company and COVID-19 related matters will be available on the Company’s website at www.bnbbank.com under “Investor Relations” and will be filed as a Current Report on Form 8-K prior to the conference call.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10141514. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-746-0738

International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-5271

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529

Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10141514

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $5.1 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 61,352 $ 77,693 $ 68,773 Interest-earning deposits with banks 172,830 39,501 31,684 Total cash and cash equivalents 234,182 117,194 100,457 Securities available for sale, at fair value 553,278 638,291 707,451 Securities held to maturity 124,231 133,638 149,512 Total securities 677,509 771,929 856,963 Securities, restricted 26,354 32,879 28,068 Loans held for sale 12,643 12,643 — Loans held for investment 3,762,130 3,680,285 3,391,104 Allowance for credit losses (39,215 ) (32,786 ) (31,784 ) Loans held for investment, net 3,722,915 3,647,499 3,359,320 Premises and equipment, net 34,521 34,062 34,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,939 43,450 37,621 Goodwill and other intangible assets 109,422 109,627 110,100 Other real estate owned — — 175 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 201,387 152,237 148,027 Total assets $ 5,060,872 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,675,209 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand deposits $ 1,421,743 $ 1,386,037 $ 1,258,544 Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits 421,212 438,902 513,971 Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA") 1,074,310 1,012,322 993,920 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 58,820 58,640 61,240 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 139,661 146,270 146,607 Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits 3,115,746 3,042,171 2,974,282 Brokered deposits 201,566 164,034 166,696 Public funds - demand deposits 59,809 132,921 55,403 Public funds - other deposits 678,614 475,521 529,083 Total public and brokered deposits 939,989 772,476 751,182 Total deposits 4,055,735 3,814,647 3,725,464 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,195 999 721 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances 290,000 435,000 330,217 Subordinated debentures, net 78,955 78,920 78,815 Operating lease liabilities 44,571 45,977 40,454 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 97,163 48,823 34,535 Total liabilities 4,567,619 4,424,366 4,210,206 Total stockholders' equity 493,253 497,154 465,003 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,060,872 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,675,209





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Interest income $ 44,602 $ 44,320 $ 44,515 Interest expense 7,952 8,672 10,192 Net interest income 36,650 35,648 34,323 Provision for credit losses 5,000 600 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 31,650 35,048 33,723 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 2,500 2,487 2,428 Title fees 329 571 306 Net securities losses (15 ) — — Gain on sale of SBA loans 371 322 217 Bank owned life insurance 548 560 553 Loan swap fees 1,231 4,260 1,115 Other 253 226 599 Total non-interest income 5,217 8,426 5,218 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 15,549 15,011 13,280 Occupancy and equipment 3,499 3,791 3,531 Amortization of other intangible assets 181 182 213 Other 5,614 6,348 5,575 Total non-interest expense 24,843 25,332 22,599 Income before income taxes 12,024 18,142 16,342 Income tax expense 2,676 3,934 3,415 Net income $ 9,348 $ 14,208 $ 12,927 Earnings Per Share (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Net income $ 9,348 $ 14,208 $ 12,927 Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities (195 ) (299 ) (277 ) Income attributable to common stock $ 9,153 $ 13,909 $ 12,650 Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities 19,946 19,957 19,926 Weighted average participating securities (414 ) (419 ) (426 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,532 19,538 19,500 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.71 $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,532 19,538 19,500 Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units 34 40 26 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 19,566 19,578 19,526 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.71 $ 0.65





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data: Return on average total assets 0.76 % 1.18 % 1.13 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.50 11.40 11.41 Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 9.59 14.66 15.01 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2) 9.74 14.81 15.21 Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis 3.26 3.26 3.29 Efficiency ratio 59.34 57.48 57.15 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 58.74 56.93 56.43 Operating expense/average assets 2.01 2.10 1.97 Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1) 1.99 2.09 1.95

_______________________________

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Selected Financial Data: Book value per share $ 25.01 $ 25.06 $ 23.43 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.46 $ 19.54 $ 17.88 Common shares outstanding 19,722 19,837 19,848 Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.9 % 13.1 % 13.3 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0 10.2 10.2 Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.0 10.2 10.2 Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.2 8.5 8.1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2) 7.8 8.1 7.8 Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 9.7 10.1 9.8 Asset Quality: Loans 30-89 days past due $ 12,941 $ 6,366 $ 17,937 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ 343 $ 343 $ 318 Non-performing loans $ 4,609 $ 4,369 $ 3,071 Other real estate owned — — 175 Non-performing assets $ 4,609 $ 4,369 $ 3,246 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Non-performing assets/total assets 0.09 0.09 0.07 Allowance/non-performing loans 850.84 750.42 1,034.97 Allowance/total loans 1.04 0.89 0.94

_______________________________

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Information

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1) $ 3,677,017 $ 39,810 4.35 % $ 3,547,865 $ 39,780 4.45 % $ 3,275,828 $ 37,659 4.66 % Securities (1) 763,894 4,628 2.44 761,628 4,432 2.31 885,834 6,442 2.95 Deposits with banks 91,884 267 1.17 46,994 212 1.79 91,682 544 2.41 Total interest-earning assets (1) 4,532,795 44,705 3.97 4,356,487 44,424 4.05 4,253,344 44,645 4.26 Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 446,258 428,508 392,283 Total assets $ 4,979,053 $ 4,784,995 $ 4,645,627 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings $ 303,834 $ 188 0.25 % $ 335,743 $ 377 0.45 % $ 398,499 $ 905 0.92 % NOW 131,931 46 0.14 136,562 53 0.15 105,996 41 0.16 MMDA 1,049,707 2,409 0.92 1,067,493 3,108 1.16 983,942 3,586 1.48 Savings, NOW and MMDA 1,485,472 2,643 0.72 1,539,798 3,538 0.91 1,488,437 4,532 1.23 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 58,583 266 1.83 59,337 284 1.90 61,317 261 1.73 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 145,242 714 1.98 147,557 774 2.08 150,102 732 1.98 Total IPC deposits 1,689,297 3,623 0.86 1,746,692 4,596 1.04 1,699,856 5,525 1.32 Brokered deposits 166,523 692 1.67 93,372 391 1.66 209,409 1,210 2.34 Public funds 673,232 1,391 0.83 452,509 939 0.82 534,568 1,179 0.89 Total public and brokered deposits 839,755 2,083 1.00 545,881 1,330 0.97 743,977 2,389 1.30 Total deposits 2,529,052 5,706 0.91 2,292,573 5,926 1.03 2,443,833 7,914 1.31 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 29,575 78 1.06 116,312 494 1.69 7,691 45 2.37 FHLB advances 253,374 1,033 1.64 250,446 1,118 1.77 243,290 1,098 1.83 Subordinated debentures 78,932 1,135 5.78 78,897 1,134 5.70 78,793 1,135 5.84 Total borrowings 361,881 2,246 2.50 445,655 2,746 2.44 329,774 2,278 2.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,890,933 7,952 1.11 2,738,228 8,672 1.26 2,773,607 10,192 1.49 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,473,962 1,452,908 1,333,498 Other liabilities 112,582 99,607 79,083 Total liabilities 4,477,477 4,290,743 4,186,188 Stockholders' equity 501,576 494,252 459,439 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,979,053 $ 4,784,995 $ 4,645,627 Net interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.79 % 2.77 % Net interest-earning assets $ 1,641,862 $ 1,618,259 $ 1,479,737 Net interest margin - tax-equivalent 36,753 3.26 % 35,752 3.26 % 34,453 3.29 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment (103 ) (0.01 ) (104 ) (0.01 ) (130 ) (0.02 ) Net interest income $ 36,650 $ 35,648 $ 34,323 Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.27 %

_______________________________

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity (as reported) and adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP).

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Return on average tangible common equity - as reported 9.59 % 14.66 % 15.01 % Amortization of other intangible assets 0.19 0.19 0.25 Income tax effect of adjustments above (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.74 14.81 15.21

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (as reported) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2019 Efficiency ratio - as reported 59.34 % 57.48 % 57.15 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 24,843 $ 25,332 $ 22,599 Less: Amortization of intangible assets (181 ) (182 ) (213 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 24,662 $ 25,150 $ 22,386 Net interest income - as reported $ 36,650 $ 35,648 $ 34,323 Tax-equivalent adjustment 103 104 130 Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 36,753 $ 35,752 $ 34,453 Non-interest income - as reported $ 5,217 $ 8,426 $ 5,218 Less: Net securities losses 15 — — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,232 $ 8,426 $ 5,218 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 41,985 $ 44,178 $ 39,671 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 58.74 % 56.93 % 56.43 %

_______________________________

(1) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.





The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020

2019

2019

Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 2.01 % 2.10 % 1.97 % Amortization of other intangible assets (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.99 2.09 1.95





BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2019 2019 Total assets - as reported $ 5,060,872 $ 4,921,520 $ 4,675,209 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,422 ) (109,627 ) (110,100 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,951,450 $ 4,811,893 $ 4,565,109 Total stockholders' equity - as reported $ 493,253 $ 497,154 $ 465,003 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported (109,422 ) (109,627 ) (110,100 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 383,831 $ 387,527 $ 354,903 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1) 7.8 % 8.1 % 7.8 %

_______________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.

Contact: John M. McCaffery Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.