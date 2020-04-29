There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,722 in the last 365 days.

Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $9.3 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share.  The results represent a decrease of $1.4 million compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During this extraordinarily difficult time our primary focus has been on the ways in which we can support our employees, our clients and the communities that we serve.  In spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19 our team is working tirelessly to ensure the availability of essential banking services to our clients.  At this time, 42 of our 48 retail branches are operating in a modified capacity and are complemented by our robust suite of digital banking products and services.  Our lending team is working closely with our impacted borrowers to assess their needs and to provide payment relief or supplemental sources of credit, as appropriate.

While significant challenges lie ahead, Kearny Bank’s exceptionally strong capital and liquidity positions and long history of conservative underwriting will enable us to persevere throughout this unprecedented event.”

Balance Sheet

  • Deposits increased by $64.4 million to $4.25 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.19 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to an increase of $60.1 million in retail deposits, reflecting the Company’s continued success in growing the balance of core deposits.
  • Loans receivable increased by $69.8 million to $4.56 billion at March 31, 2020 from $4.49 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase in loans receivable was attributable to an increase in loan origination volume coupled with a slowing of loan pre-payment activity, as compared to the prior quarter.
  • During the first half of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company executed a wholesale restructuring transaction designed to enhance net interest income and reduce credit risk within the investment portfolio.  During the first phase of the transaction, $158.4 million of investment securities with a weighted average yield of 2.63% were sold and a portion of the proceeds utilized to extinguish $121.5 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances with a weighted average cost of 2.84%.  Gains on sale of investment securities and debt extinguishment losses each totaled $2.2 million, resulting in a negligible impact on pre-tax net income.  During the second phase of the transaction, $248.7 million of US agency-backed mortgage-backed securities were purchased at a weighted average yield of 2.77% and were funded with a combination of FHLB advances, brokered time deposits and overnight borrowings at a weighted average cost of 1.65%.

Earnings

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest income increased by $3.0 million to $37.6 million from $34.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in net interest income resulted from of an increase of $1.6 million in interest income coupled with a decrease of $1.4 million in interest expense.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net interest spread increased by 19 basis points to 2.23% while net interest margin increased by 17 basis points to 2.46%.  These increases primarily reflected an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points, largely attributable to a 13 basis point increase in the yield on loans to 4.14% which was partially offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the yield on taxable investment securities to 2.99%.  For that same period, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 14 basis points, attributable to a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.49% coupled with a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of borrowings to 1.98%.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges decreased by $807,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $733,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $832,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • Gains on sales of securities totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $11,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was attributable to the sale of securities in conjunction with the wholesale restructuring transaction noted earlier.
  • Loan sale gains totaled $565,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $668,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The decrease in loan sale gains largely reflected a decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.
  • Miscellaneous non-interest income increased by $334,000 to $223,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from a net loss of $111,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was largely attributable to non-recurring losses on asset disposals associated with branch consolidations that were recognized in the prior comparative period.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense increased by $1.6 million to $28.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $26.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  This increase was largely attributable to $2.2 million of non-recurring debt extinguishment expenses incurred upon the execution of the wholesale restructuring transaction, as noted earlier.  The remaining change in non-interest expense included decreases in net occupancy expense of premises, equipment and systems expense and advertising and marketing expense.  Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in salaries and employee benefits, non-recurring merger-related expense and miscellaneous expense.
  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.60% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.1% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 67.5% for the prior quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $225,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 2.4% and 25.0%, respectively. 
  • The decrease in income tax expense and effective tax rate reflected a $1.6 million reduction in income tax expense attributable to the carryback of net operating losses into prior periods at a higher statutory federal tax rate than is currently in effect for the Company.  This carryback was permitted by tax law changes enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.  In addition, the Company reversed valuation allowances totaling $591,000 which were associated with capital loss carryforwards and were determined to be realizable due to the sale of investment securities at the Bank’s New Jersey investment company subsidiary.  Finally, a comparatively lower level of pre-tax net income, as compared to the prior period, resulted in a comparatively lower provision for income tax expense.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 0.55% from 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 3.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 while return on average tangible equity decreased to 4.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 from 4.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

  • The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $35.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 as compared to $22.0 million, or 0.49% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.  The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to a single, $14.3 million, owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which was placed on non-accrual status during the quarter.  This loan is secured by a grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in northern New Jersey and has an original loan-to-value of approximately 55%.
  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) increased to $37.2 million, or 0.81% of total loans, at March 31, 2020 from $30.9 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at December 31, 2019.  Excluding the balance of acquired loans, which generally do not carry an ALLL, the ALLL as a percentage of non-acquired loans at March 31, 2020 totaled 1.02%.  As of that same date, the balance of acquired loans totaled $972.4 million, had remaining purchase accounting discounts of $46.2 million or 4.75% of the applicable outstanding balance, with no associated ALLL.  As the Company operates with a June 30 fiscal year end it has not yet adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, also known as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard.
  • Net charge offs totaled $15,000 or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $30,000, or 0.00% of average loans, annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
  • The Company recorded a loan loss provision of $6.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to a loan loss provision reversal of $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The increase in provision was largely attributable to increases in the qualitative factors associated with the impact of COVID-19 on national and regional economic conditions and, to a lesser extent, the growth in the balance of loans receivable during the current period, as compared to a decline in the balance of loans receivable during the prior comparative period.
  • Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, and based upon regulatory guidance promulgated by federal banking regulators, qualifying short-term loan modifications resulting in payment deferrals of up to six months, that are attributable to the adverse impact of COVID-19, are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings.  As such, the applicable loans are reported as current with regard to payment status and continue to accrue interest during the payment deferral period.  As of April 24, 2020 the Company had modified 403 loans with aggregate outstanding principal balances of $499.0 million, in accordance with this guidance.

Liquidity & Capital

  • The Company maintains significant sources of both on-and-off balance sheet liquidity.  At March 31, 2020, the Company’s liquid assets included $59.5 million of short-term cash and equivalents supplemented by $1.48 billion of investment securities classified as available for sale which can be readily sold or pledged as collateral, if necessary.  In addition, the Company had the capacity to borrow additional funds totaling $415.0 million via unsecured lines of credit and $1.62 billion and $323.5 million, without pledging additional collateral, from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and Federal Reserve Bank, respectively.  During the quarter ended March 31, 2020 the Company actively utilized its secured and unsecured borrowing facilities to ensure their accessibility.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,475,000 shares of common stock at a cost of $17.5 million and an average cost of $11.88 per share.  Through March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 8,457,294 shares, or 91.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a cost of $111.1 million and at an average cost of $13.14 per share.  On March 25, 2020 the Company temporarily suspended its stock repurchase program.
  • As announced on February 19, 2020, the Company increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.08 per share.
  • Book value per share decreased by $0.07 to $12.79 at March 31, 2020 while tangible book value per share decreased by $0.11 to $10.21 at March 31, 2020.  These decreases were largely attributable to a $13.2 million decline in the fair value of the Company’s derivatives portfolio which is reflected within the balance of accumulated other comprehensive income.
  • At March 31, 2020 the Tier 1 leverage ratios of the Company and the Bank were 13.25% and 11.92%, respectively.  The remainder of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2020 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Merger Update

  • On December 18, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (“MSBF”), the holding company for Millington Bank.  The merger is currently expected to close late in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 or early in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 subject to MSBF receiving the requisite approval of its shareholders, receipt of all regulatory approvals and fulfilment of other customary closing conditions.  A special meeting of MSBF stockholders has been scheduled for May 28, 2020.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened.  As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis  
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,   December 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 17,656     42.2 %
Securities available for sale   1,476,344     1,402,206     74,138     5.3 %
Securities held to maturity   34,618     36,073     (1,455 )   -4.0 %
Loans held-for-sale   11,245     5,952     5,293     88.9 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,562,512     4,492,697     69,815     1.6 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (6,254 )   20.2 %
Net loans receivable   4,525,321     4,461,760     63,561     1.4 %
Premises and equipment   58,985     56,542     2,443     4.3 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   59,324     62,838     (3,514 )   -5.6 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,036     18,261     775     4.2 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   4,242     4,545     (303 )   -6.7 %
Bank owned life insurance   260,844     259,312     1,532     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   27,150     20,438     6,712     32.8 %
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     0.0 %
Other assets   26,199     29,605     (3,406 )   -11.5 %
Total assets $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 163,432     2.5 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,253,254   $ 4,188,822   $ 64,432     1.5 %
Borrowings   1,384,025     1,275,049     108,976     8.5 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,492     16,585     (93 )   -0.6 %
Other liabilities   50,390     35,375     15,015     42.4 %
Total liabilities   5,704,161     5,515,831     188,330     3.4 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   837     851     (14 )   -1.6 %
Paid-in capital   721,474     737,539     (16,065 )   -2.2 %
Retained earnings   380,671     377,896     2,775     0.7 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (29,185 )   (29,671 )   486     -1.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (4,125 )   7,955     (12,080 )   -151.9 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,069,672     1,094,570     (24,898 )   -2.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 163,432     2.5 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   15.79 %   16.56 %   -0.77 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.03 %   13.75 %   -0.72 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   83,664     85,150     (1,486 )   -1.7 %
Book value per share $ 12.79   $ 12.85   $ (0.07 )   -0.5 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.21   $ 10.32   $ (0.11 )   -1.1 %

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,   December 31,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 46,603   $ 45,608   $ 995     2.2 %
Taxable investment securities   10,526     9,698     828     8.5 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   547     666     (119 )   -17.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,100     1,210     (110 )   -9.1 %
Total Interest Income   58,776     57,182     1,594     2.8 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   14,768     15,590     (822 )   -5.3 %
Borrowings   6,398     6,985     (587 )   -8.4 %
Total interest expense   21,166     22,575     (1,409 )   -6.2 %
Net interest income   37,610     34,607     3,003     8.7 %
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   6,270     (1,465 )   7,735     528.0 %
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses 		  31,340     36,072     (4,732 )   -13.1 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,338     2,145     (807 )   -37.6 %
Gain on sale and call of securities   2,234     11     2,223     20209.1 %
Gain on sale of loans   565     668     (103 )   -15.4 %
Loss on sale and write down of other real estate owned   -     (28 )   28     100.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,532     1,576     (44 )   -2.8 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   309     293     16     5.5 %
Miscellaneous   223     (111 )   334     300.9 %
Total non-interest income   6,201     4,554     1,647     36.2 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   15,537     15,174     363     2.4 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,685     3,082     (397 )   -12.9 %
Equipment and systems   2,672     3,046     (374 )   -12.3 %
Advertising and marketing   612     890     (278 )   -31.2 %
Directors' compensation   771     769     2     0.3 %
Merger-related expenses   285     219     66     30.1 %
Debt extinguishment expenses   2,156     -     2,156     100.0 %
Miscellaneous   3,344     3,247     97     3.0 %
Total non-interest expense   28,062     26,427     1,635     6.2 %
Income before income taxes   9,479     14,199     (4,720 )   -33.2 %
Income taxes   225     3,547     (3,322 )   -93.7 %
Net income $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ (1,398 )   -13.1 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ (0.02 )      
Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ (0.02 )      
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.07   $ 0.01        
Cash dividends declared $ 6,479   $ 5,760   $ 719        
Dividend payout ratio   70.0 %   54.1 %   15.9 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   81,339     82,831     (1,492 )      
Diluted   81,358     82,876     (1,518 )      


  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data March 31,   December 31,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,503,996   $ 4,547,126   $ (43,130 )   -0.9 %
Taxable investment securities   1,406,973     1,244,475     162,498     13.1 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   101,771     125,187     (23,416 )   -18.7 %
Other interest-earning assets   104,241     117,811     (13,570 )   -11.5 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,116,981     6,034,599     82,382     1.4 %
Non-interest-earning assets   598,335     590,746     7,589     1.3 %
  Total assets $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 89,971     1.4 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,112,080   $ 982,163   $ 129,917     13.2 %
Savings   838,501     813,626     24,875     3.1 %
Certificates of deposit   2,004,785     2,063,066     (58,281 )   -2.8 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,955,366     3,858,855     96,511     2.5 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,208,627     1,255,597     (46,970 )   -3.7 %
Other borrowings   87,072     34,733     52,339     150.7 %
Total borrowings   1,295,699     1,290,330     5,369     0.4 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,251,065     5,149,185     101,880     2.0 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   317,530     320,161     (2,631 )   -0.8 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   55,456     53,479     1,977     3.7 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   372,986     373,640     (654 )   -0.2 %
Total liabilities   5,624,051     5,522,825     101,226     1.8 %
Stockholders' equity   1,091,265     1,102,520     (11,255 )   -1.0 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 89,971     1.4 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   116.49 %   117.20 %   -0.70 %   -0.6 %
                         


  For the three months ended        
  March 31,   December 31,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2019   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.14 %   4.01 %   0.13 %
Taxable investment securities   2.99 %   3.12 %   -0.13 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.15 %   2.13 %   0.02 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.22 %   4.11 %   0.11 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.84 %   3.79 %   0.05 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.17 %   1.29 %   -0.12 %
Savings   0.85 %   0.81 %   0.04 %
Certificates of deposit   1.94 %   2.09 %   -0.15 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.49 %   1.62 %   -0.13 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.03 %   2.19 %   -0.16 %
Other borrowings   1.17 %   1.36 %   -0.19 %
Total borrowings   1.98 %   2.17 %   -0.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.61 %   1.75 %   -0.14 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.23 %   2.04 %   0.19 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.46 %   2.29 %   0.17 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.10 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.67 %   1.60 %   0.07 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.05 %   67.48 %   -3.43 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.55 %   0.64 %   -0.09 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.39 %   3.86 %   -0.47 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   4.23 %   4.80 %   -0.57 %

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis  
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160  
Securities available for sale   1,476,344     1,402,206     1,231,691     714,263     726,920  
Securities held to maturity   34,618     36,073     37,888     576,652     592,199  
Loans held-for-sale   11,245     5,952     10,495     12,267     997  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804  
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )
Net loans receivable   4,525,321     4,461,760     4,572,306     4,645,654     4,626,699  
Premises and equipment   58,985     56,542     56,599     56,854     58,274  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   59,324     62,838     63,739     64,190     64,288  
Accrued interest receivable   19,036     18,261     19,393     19,360     20,326  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   4,242     4,545     4,852     5,160     5,470  
Bank owned life insurance   260,844     259,312     257,735     256,155     254,569  
Deferred income taxes, net   27,150     20,438     21,742     25,367     24,182  
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     -     209  
Other assets   26,199     29,605     24,366     9,077     19,563  
Total assets $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits $ 4,253,254   $ 4,188,822   $ 4,197,250   $ 4,147,610   $ 4,137,573  
Borrowings   1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,492     16,585     16,102     16,887     17,208  
Other liabilities   50,390     35,375     35,747     21,191     19,643  
Total liabilities   5,704,161     5,515,831     5,530,217     5,507,670     5,500,640  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   837     851     868     891     915  
Paid-in capital   721,474     737,539     758,385     787,394     817,675  
Retained earnings   380,671     377,896     373,004     366,679     363,072  
Unearned ESOP shares   (29,185 )   (29,671 )   (30,158 )   (30,644 )   (31,130 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (4,125 )   7,955     8,690     2,839     7,579  
Total stockholders' equity   1,069,672     1,094,570     1,110,789     1,127,159     1,158,111  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,773,833   $ 6,610,401   $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   15.79 %   16.56 %   16.73 %   16.99 %   17.39 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.03 %   13.75 %   13.93 %   14.19 %   14.62 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   83,664     85,150     86,786     89,126     91,495  
Book value per share $ 12.79   $ 12.85   $ 12.80   $ 12.65   $ 12.66  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.21   $ 10.32   $ 10.31   $ 10.22   $ 10.29  

 (1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,    December 31,     September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 20,200   $ 17,843   $ 16,106   $ 19,032   $ 15,943  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   39,252     23,953     113,199     19,903     38,217  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 59,452   $ 41,796   $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ -   $ 606   $ 694   $ 3,678   $ 3,737  
Municipal and state obligations   58,151     88,057     91,050     26,951     26,731  
Asset-backed securities   169,102     177,676     181,068     179,313     180,145  
Collateralized loan obligations   189,565     198,324     198,549     208,611     207,906  
Corporate bonds   163,715     192,074     191,241     122,024     121,597  
Trust preferred securities   2,852     3,795     3,775     3,756     3,775  
Debt securities   583,385     660,532     666,377     544,333     543,891  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   34,671     57,839     63,594     21,390     21,660  
Residential pass-through securities   607,113     360,900     202,858     44,303     70,513  
Commercial pass-through securities   251,175     322,935     298,862     104,237     90,856  
Mortgage-backed securities   892,959     741,674     565,314     169,930     183,029  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,476,344   $ 1,402,206   $ 1,231,691   $ 714,263   $ 726,920  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 104,086   $ 107,375  
Corporate bonds   -     -     -     63,086     63,107  
Debt securities   34,618     36,073     37,888     167,172     170,482  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   -     -     -     46,381     49,368  
Residential pass-through securities   -     -     -     166,283     174,338  
Commercial pass-through securities   -     -     -     196,816     198,011  
Mortgage-backed securities   -     -     -     409,480     421,717  
Total securities held to maturity $ 34,618   $ 36,073   $ 37,888   $ 576,652   $ 592,199  
                               
  Total securities $ 1,510,962   $ 1,438,279   $ 1,269,579   $ 1,290,915   $ 1,319,119  


  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,    December 31,     September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,338,099   $ 1,331,301   $ 1,319,750   $ 1,344,044   $ 1,325,105  
Home equity loans and lines of credit   87,909     89,916     93,304     96,165     97,788  
Residential mortgage loans   1,426,008     1,421,217     1,413,054     1,440,209     1,422,893  
Multifamily mortgage loans   1,879,907     1,856,591     1,922,968     1,946,391     1,956,571  
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   1,202,652     1,172,213     1,230,963     1,258,869     1,249,215  
Commercial mortgage loans   3,082,559     3,028,804     3,153,931     3,205,260     3,205,786  
Commercial business loans   73,922     67,887     66,889     65,763     66,476  
Construction loans   17,880     16,221     14,637     13,907     14,377  
Account loans   3,694     3,581     3,530     3,732     3,360  
Other consumer loans   910     1,327     1,679     2,082     2,624  
Consumer loans   4,604     4,908     5,209     5,814     5,984  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,604,973     4,539,037     4,653,720     4,730,953     4,715,516  
Unamortized yield adjustments   (42,461 )   (46,340 )   (48,982 )   (52,025 )   (55,712 )
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,562,512     4,492,697     4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804  
Less allowance for loan losses   (37,191 )   (30,937 )   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )
  Net loans receivable $ 4,525,321   $ 4,461,760   $ 4,572,306   $ 4,645,654   $ 4,626,699  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Residential first mortgage loans   29.1 %   29.3 %   28.4 %   28.4 %   28.1 %
Home equity loans and lines of credit   1.9 %   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.1 %
Residential mortgage loans   31.0 %   31.3 %   30.4 %   30.4 %   30.2 %
Multifamily mortgage loans   40.8 %   40.9 %   41.3 %   41.2 %   41.5 %
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   26.1 %   25.8 %   26.5 %   26.6 %   26.5 %
Commercial mortgage loans   66.9 %   66.7 %   67.8 %   67.8 %   68.0 %
Commercial business loans   1.6 %   1.5 %   1.4 %   1.4 %   1.3 %
Construction loans   0.4 %   0.4 %   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.3 %
Account loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Other consumer loans   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.1 %
Consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.2 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 12   $ 19   $ 15   $ 22   $ 24  
Nonaccrual loans   35,384     21,935     21,766     20,248     21,297  
Total nonperforming loans   35,396     21,954     21,781     20,270     21,321  
Other real estate owned   178     178     -     -     209  
Total nonperforming assets $ 35,574   $ 22,132   $ 21,781   $ 20,270   $ 21,530  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.78 %   0.49 %   0.47 %   0.43 %   0.46 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.53 %   0.33 %   0.33 %   0.31 %   0.32 %
                               
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):                              
ALLL to total loans   0.81 %   0.68 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   105.07 %   140.92 %   148.90 %   164.15 %   155.27 %
Net charge offs $ 15   $ 30   $ 60   $ 495   $ 242  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.01 %   0.04 %   0.02 %


  At  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights March 31,    December 31,     September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713  
Interest-bearing demand   1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188     843,432     800,023  
Savings   848,950     829,321     800,514     790,658     777,678  
Certificates of deposit   1,948,060     1,986,969     2,142,702     2,204,457     2,256,159  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,931,430     3,876,724     3,874,404     3,838,547     3,833,860  
Total deposits   4,253,254     4,188,822     4,197,250     4,147,610     4,137,573  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285  
Overnight borrowings   200,000     15,000     -     30,000     -  
Depositor sweep accounts   6,706     6,091     7,500     8,771     36,931  
Total borrowings   1,384,025     1,275,049     1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216  
                               
Total funding $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   106.7 %   106.7 %   109.2 %   112.3 %   111.8 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   75.4 %   76.7 %   76.6 %   75.8 %   75.7 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   24.6 %   23.3 %   23.4 %   24.2 %   24.3 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 321,824   $ 312,098   $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713  
Interest-bearing demand   1,134,420     1,060,434     931,188     843,432     800,023  
Savings   848,950     829,321     800,514     790,658     777,678  
Certificates of deposit   1,833,081     1,876,280     1,916,132     1,902,542     1,925,630  
Total retail deposits   4,138,275     4,078,133     3,970,680     3,845,695     3,807,044  
Depositor sweep accounts   6,706     6,091     7,500     8,771     36,931  
Total retail funding   4,144,981     4,084,224     3,978,180     3,854,466     3,843,975  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 33,608   $ 42,119   $ 57,534   $ 66,110   $ 78,704  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   81,371     68,570     169,036     235,805     251,825  
Total wholesale deposits   114,979     110,689     226,570     301,915     330,529  
FHLB advances   1,177,319     1,253,958     1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285  
Overnight borrowings   200,000     15,000     -     30,000     -  
Total wholesale funding   1,492,298     1,379,647     1,500,188     1,615,126     1,619,814  
                               
Total funding $ 5,637,279   $ 5,463,871   $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   73.5 %   74.7 %   72.6 %   70.5 %   70.4 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   26.5 %   25.3 %   27.4 %   29.5 %   29.6 %


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Interest income                              
Loans $ 46,603   $ 45,608   $ 48,600   $ 47,818   $ 48,116  
Taxable investment securities   10,526     9,698     9,328     9,772     9,511  
Tax-exempt investment securities   547     666     693     700     710  
Other interest-earning assets   1,100     1,210     1,278     1,158     1,320  
Total interest income   58,776     57,182     59,899     59,448     59,657  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   14,768     15,590     16,055     15,131     14,114  
Borrowings   6,398     6,985     7,157     7,171     6,905  
Total interest expense   21,166     22,575     23,212     22,302     21,019  
Net interest income   37,610     34,607     36,687     37,146     38,638  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   6,270     (1,465 )   (782 )   664     (179 )
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
 loan losses 		  31,340     36,072     37,469     36,482     38,817  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,338     2,145     1,468     1,340     1,674  
Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities   2,234     11     (14 )   (141 )   (182 )
Gain on sale of loans   565     668     605     196     151  
(Loss) gain on sale and write down of other real estate owned   -     (28 )   -     9     (6 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,532     1,576     1,580     1,586     1,560  
Electronic banking fees and charges   309     293     318     270     253  
Miscellaneous   223     (111 )   5     128     226  
Total non-interest income   6,201     4,554     3,962     3,388     3,676  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,537     15,174     15,777     16,338     15,350  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,685     3,082     2,969     2,744     2,979  
Equipment and systems   2,672     3,046     3,089     2,917     3,053  
Advertising and marketing   612     890     535     948     739  
Federal deposit insurance premium   -     -     -     438     455  
Directors' compensation   771     769     770     770     770  
Merger-related expenses   285     219     -     -     -  
Debt extinguishment expenses   2,156     -     -     -     -  
Miscellaneous   3,344     3,247     3,104     4,590     3,425  
Total non-interest expense   28,062     26,427     26,244     28,745     26,771  
Income before income taxes   9,479     14,199     15,187     11,125     15,722  
Income taxes   225     3,547     3,817     2,314     4,305  
Net income $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13  
Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08   $ 0.07   $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.06  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,479   $ 5,760   $ 5,045   $ 5,204   $ 5,338  
Dividend payout ratio   70.0 %   54.1 %   44.4 %   59.1 %   46.8 %
                               
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   81,339     82,831     84,756     87,090     89,488  
Diluted   81,358     82,876     84,793     87,132     89,532  


  For the three months ended  
Average Balance Sheet Data March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,503,996   $ 4,547,126   $ 4,656,192   $ 4,648,362   $ 4,709,052  
Taxable investment securities   1,406,973     1,244,475     1,147,698     1,184,401     1,161,492  
Tax-exempt investment securities   101,771     125,187     129,339     132,110     134,309  
Other interest-earning assets   104,241     117,811     125,114     98,374     107,554  
Total interest-earning assets   6,116,981     6,034,599     6,058,343     6,063,247     6,112,407  
Non-interest-earning assets   598,335     590,746     585,826     572,218     574,921  
Total assets $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 1,112,080   $ 982,163   $ 883,843   $ 815,624   $ 790,567  
Savings   838,501     813,626     799,181     780,558     773,308  
Certificates of deposit   2,004,785     2,063,066     2,179,333     2,229,723     2,288,836  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,955,366     3,858,855     3,862,357     3,825,905     3,852,711  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,208,627     1,255,597     1,277,145     1,284,427     1,292,168  
Other borrowings   87,072     34,733     10,012     29,439     26,037  
Total borrowings   1,295,699     1,290,330     1,287,157     1,313,866     1,318,205  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,251,065     5,149,185     5,149,514     5,139,771     5,170,916  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   317,530     320,161     320,641     311,648     307,645  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   55,456     53,479     60,078     39,294     35,930  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   372,986     373,640     380,719     350,942     343,575  
Total liabilities   5,624,051     5,522,825     5,530,233     5,490,713     5,514,491  
Stockholders' equity   1,091,265     1,102,520     1,113,936     1,144,752     1,172,837  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,715,316   $ 6,625,345   $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   116.49 %   117.20 %   117.65 %   117.97 %   118.21 %


   For the three months ended  
  March 31,    December 31,     September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.14 %   4.01 %   4.18 %   4.11 %   4.09 %
Taxable investment securities   2.99 %   3.12 %   3.25 %   3.30 %   3.28 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.15 %   2.13 %   2.14 %   2.12 %   2.12 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.22 %   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.71 %   4.91 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.84 %   3.79 %   3.95 %   3.92 %   3.91 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   1.17 %   1.29 %   1.30 %   1.19 %   1.06 %
Savings   0.85 %   0.81 %   0.77 %   0.68 %   0.60 %
Certificates of deposit   1.94 %   2.09 %   2.14 %   2.04 %   1.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.49 %   1.62 %   1.66 %   1.58 %   1.47 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.03 %   2.19 %   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.13 %
Other borrowings   1.17 %   1.36 %   0.66 %   0.99 %   0.35 %
Total borrowings   1.98 %   2.17 %   2.22 %   2.18 %   2.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.61 %   1.75 %   1.80 %   1.74 %   1.63 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.23 %   2.04 %   2.15 %   2.18 %   2.28 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.46 %   2.29 %   2.42 %   2.45 %   2.53 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.37 %   0.27 %   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.22 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.67 %   1.60 %   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.05 %   67.48 %   64.56 %   70.91 %   63.27 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %

 

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended  
(Dollars in Thousands, March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Adjusted net income                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 9,254   $ 10,652   $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   201     154     -     -     -  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   -     274     475     1,216     -  
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		   (55 )   -     -     -     -  
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (591 )   -     -     -     -  
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		   (1,624 )   -     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 7,185   $ 11,080   $ 11,845   $ 10,027   $ 11,417  
                               
Adjusted net income per common share (EPS)                              
Net income per common share Basic and
 Diluted (GAAP)		 $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13  
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.01     -     -     -     -  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   -     -     0.01     0.01     -  
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		   -     -     -     -     -  
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   (0.01 )   -     -     -     -  
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		   (0.02 )   -     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income per common share basic
 and diluted (non-GAAP) 		$ 0.09   $ 0.13   $ 0.14   $ 0.11   $ 0.13  
                               
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio                              
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)   1.67 %   1.60 %   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %
Less: Merger-related expenses   -0.02 %   -0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   0.00 %   -0.02 %   -0.03 %   -0.10 %   0.00 %
Less: Debt extinguishment expenses   -0.13 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.53 %   1.57 %   1.55 %   1.63 %   1.60 %
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio                              
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		   64.1 %   67.5 %   64.6 %   70.9 %   63.3 %
                               
Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio
 (non-GAAP) 		                             
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 28,062   $ 26,427   $ 26,244   $ 28,745   $ 26,771  
Less: Merger-related expenses   (285 )   (219 )   -     -     -  
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -     (153 )   (567 )   (1,725 )   -  
Less: Debt extinguishment expenses   (2,156 )   -     -     -     -  
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 25,621   $ 26,055   $ 25,677   $ 27,020   $ 26,771  
                               
Net interest income (GAAP)   37,610     34,607     36,687     37,146     38,638  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   6,201     4,554     3,962     3,388     3,676  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses   -     236     106     -     -  
Less: Gain on sale and call of securities   (2,234 )   -     -     -     -  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 41,577   $ 39,397   $ 40,755   $ 40,534   $ 42,314  
                               
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   61.6 %   66.1 %   63.0 %   66.6 %   63.3 %


  For the three months ended  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Adjusted return on average assets                              
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.55 %   0.64 %   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.01 %   0.01 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.02 %   0.03 %   0.07 %   0.00 %
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   -0.04 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		   -0.09 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.43 %   0.67 %   0.71 %   0.60 %   0.68 %
                               
Adjusted return on average equity                              
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.39 %   3.86 %   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %
Add: Merger-related expenses - net of tax   0.07 %   0.06 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.00 %   0.10 %   0.17 %   0.42 %   0.00 %
Less: Net effect of wholesale restructuring
  transaction - net of tax		   -0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Reversal of income tax valuation allowance   -0.22 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Less: Tax benefit arising from adoption of CARES Act
  provisions		   -0.59 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   2.63 %   4.02 %   4.25 %   3.50 %   3.89 %
                               
Calculation of return on average tangible
 equity 		                             
Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 37,016   $ 42,608   $ 45,480   $ 35,244   $ 45,668  
                               
Total average equity (GAAP) $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,408 )   (4,711 )   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,962   $ 886,914   $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.23 %   4.80 %   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %
                               
Calculation of adjusted return on average
 tangible equity 		                             
Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 28,740   $ 44,320   $ 47,380   $ 40,108   $ 45,668  
                               
Total average equity (GAAP) $ 1,091,265   $ 1,102,520   $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (4,408 )   (4,711 )   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 875,962   $ 886,914   $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336  
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP) 		  3.28 %   5.00 %   5.28 %   4.32 %   4.78 %

 

For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.