There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,729 in the last 365 days.

Democratic Republic of São Tomé And Príncipe : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Democratic Republic of São Tomé And Príncipe

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe. Tourist arrivals came to an abrupt halt in mid-March, externally financed projects are being delayed, and international supply-chains are disrupted. The challenging circumstances are further affected by the fragility of the economy and a weak health care system.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/139

English

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513542454/1934-7685

Stock No:

1STPEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

34

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.