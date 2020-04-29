Democratic Republic of São Tomé And Príncipe : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Democratic Republic of São Tomé And Príncipe

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 29, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe. Tourist arrivals came to an abrupt halt in mid-March, externally financed projects are being delayed, and international supply-chains are disrupted. The challenging circumstances are further affected by the fragility of the economy and a weak health care system.