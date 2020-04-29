We Insure Franchise Reaches 100th Office Milestone With Ft. Lauderdale Opening; Ranked Among Nation’s Top Franchises

Co-owner of We Insure South Florida, Tyler Arrington Co-owner of We Insure South Florida, Mimi Stroud

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Insure, a national independent insurance franchisor, has hit a monumental milestone — the opening of its 100th franchise location in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The company has been racking up the accolades for its tremendous growth and franchisee satisfaction. Inc 5000 recognized We Insure in 2018 and 2019 as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, and independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) included it as one of just 80 businesses in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list. FBR also recognized the company as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020.We Insure is on a fast track for national expansion, having recently extended its reach into Georgia Texas, and Mississippi. The franchise is receiving agency operator interest from those with captive insurance companies looking to give their customers more choice and real estate brokers who want to grow their service offerings with a recession-resistant ancillary business.Co-owners of We Insure South Florida , Tyler Arrington and Mimi Stroud, chose We Insure for a variety of reasons. Arrington says, “The company’s customer service platform, variety of market availability and accessible product lines were the benefits that initially drew us to We Insure.” Stroud adds, "Getting a more in-depth look at how We Insure operates, the support and resources offered and the innovative technologies being used confirmed our decision.”Phil Visali, CEO of We Insure, adds, “We’re excited about the caliber of our new franchise partners and their ability to attract new customers at opening. They tell us that our training sets them up to confidently start working with clients on day one. Our carrier access makes them very competitive in the marketplace.”We Insure has partnerships with the top national carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. It has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.Now accepting new customers, We Insure South Florida is focused on providing the highest quality customer service and the most competitive pricing in the tri-county area. Using an expansive variety of property carriers, they are dedicated to finding the best value for those who entrust them with their insurance needs. Both Tyler and Mimi are Ft. Lauderdale natives with nearly 20 years of combined insurance experience and both are licensed in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance.Tyler Arrington and Mimi StroudCo-owners of We Insure South Florida(954) 400-0820Tyler.Arrington@weinsuregroup.comweinsuresouthflorida.com2500 N. Federal Highway, Suite 200Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305About We InsureWe Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. The company is expanding rapidly with 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities visit weinsurefranchise.com , or for general information visit weinsuregroup.com.



