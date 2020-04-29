Manufacture Unique CBD Products from Colorado Single-Source Company

Infinite Product Company personalizes the CBD experience with White Label Program

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, Colorado, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While select states begin to introduce plans of reopening businesses, Infinite CBD is able to assist by generating products that will ensure sales and an increase in profits. Many business owners share fears of the unknown in regards to customer presence, safety and ability to pay for products in general. With their track record of industry-leading formulations and practices, Infinite CBD can create the perfect product for businesses and their customers.

With a vast array of key ingredients to select from, Infinite CBD can create products with no foreseeable limits. They’re currently working with clients who are building an entire product line based with kava and kratom. While this Colorado company dedicates itself to cannabidiol, they know that companies around the country are hungry for more natural alternatives to choose from.

Below are key points that set this White Label program apart from the alternatives.

Colorado-based company

In-house manufacturing

Fast turn-around times

Organic hemp crops

In-house chemistry team

Versatility of products and packaging

Smaller MOQ than competitors





Crafted to their liking, business owners are able to work with the Infinite CBD team to bring their dream products to life, capturing the eye of customers like never before. While Infinite CBD utilizes their facility and resources to produce their own branded products, they have a dedicated production team and lab staff working around the clock to bring these plans to fruition.

While some may be looking for a unique formulation for beauty products, others may not find a need for such a product. This is why Infinite CBD will build these products from the ground up with unique product formulations and packaging to meet brand needs.



About Infinite CBD: Infinite CBD is a single-source CBD isolate company based in Lakewood, CO. Infinite CBD provides 99%+ CBD products to online customers and wholesalers at infinitecbd.com. Starting the process to improve the quality of life is always a click away.

