First Financial Corporation reports First Quarter results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020. For the three months ending March 31, 2020:

Net income was $12.2 million compared to $9.68 million for the same period of 2019;



Diluted net income per common share was $0.89 compared to $0.79 for the same period of 2019; and



Return on average assets was 1.21% compared to 1.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

“We came off of a record year in 2019 and we were able to sustain our momentum through the first quarter.” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are now faced with challenges unlike those we have ever seen before. In response to the spread of COVID-19, we implemented our pandemic response plan. In doing so, we have, among other things, shifted to drive-up and appointment only banking, restricted travel, facilitated remote working arrangements when possible, practiced social distancing and encouraged all of our associates to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines. Protecting the health and safety of our associates, customers, their families and the communities we serve is our priority.”

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.64 billion versus $1.97 billion for the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $664.7 million or 33.70%.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding increased $638.6 million, or 32.19%, from $1.98 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $2.62 billion as of March 31, 2020.

“Each of the four states in which we do business have restricted the activities of non-essential businesses. These necessary restrictions have led to wide-spread furloughs, layoffs and reduced spending across our footprint.” stated Lowery. “In response, First Financial has sought to meet the needs of our customers by working tirelessly to implement the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and by assisting our customers with reasonable loan accommodations. To date, we have approved and processed loan modifications totaling $246 million across all portfolios. Commercial loan requests have totaled $233 million with an additional $13 million to assist consumers.

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were $3.27 billion versus $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $3.29 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $2.42 billion as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $871.7 million or 36.03%.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $42.42 at March 31, 2020, compared to $37.66 at March 31, 2019.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at March 31, 2020, was $581.8 million compared to $462.8 million on March 31, 2019.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.41% at March 31, 2020, compared to 14.29% at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of 23.53% over the $29.4 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Margin

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was 4.13% compared to the 4.31% reported at March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2020, were $17.6 million versus $16.1 million as of March 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.67% as of March 31, 2020, versus 0.81% as of March 31, 2019.

Loan Loss Provision

The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $2.69 million compared to the $1.47 million provision for the first quarter of 2019. The Corporation established a $1.0 million allowance for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2020 directly related to the initial estimate of losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Charge-Offs

Net charge-offs were $1.57 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $946 thousand in the same period of 2019.

Allowance for Loan Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2020, was $21.1 million compared to $21.0 million as of March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.80% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.06% as of March 31, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Losses

As provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act the Corporation has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $9.1 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $27.6 million compared to $23.7 million in 2019.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.25% for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, versus 62.29% for the same period in 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.02 million versus $2.22 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 19.87% compared to 18.63% for 2019.

“For the last 186 years, First Financial has strived to meet the financial needs of our customers,” Lowery stated. “I am particularly proud of our associates’ resilience and steadfast commitment during these unprecedented times. No matter what the circumstance, the First team always rises to the challenge”.



About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: rmchargue@first-online.com

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,062,414 $ 4,023,250 $ 3,025,565 Deposits $ 3,291,231 $ 3,275,357 $ 2,419,556 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,622,637 $ 2,656,390 $ 1,984,053 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 21,063 $ 19,943 $ 20,960 Total Equity $ 581,771 $ 557,608 $ 462,796 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 492,943 $ 468,373 $ 427,358 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,022,789 $ 4,041,287 $ 3,004,056 Earning Assets $ 3,625,679 $ 3,662,390 $ 2,824,524 Investments $ 988,523 $ 1,000,488 $ 850,749 Loans $ 2,637,036 $ 2,658,582 $ 1,972,333 Total Deposits $ 3,270,627 $ 3,279,859 $ 2,428,164 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,739,394 $ 3,072,566 $ 1,999,272 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 106,843 $ 118,605 $ 71,923 Total Equity $ 569,696 $ 575,908 $ 450,666 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 36,350 $ 38,475 $ 29,426 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 37,409 $ 39,594 $ 30,401 Provision for Loan Losses $ 2,690 $ 1,500 $ 1,470 Non-interest Income $ 9,095 $ 11,327 $ 7,636 Non-interest Expense $ 27,554 $ 29,754 $ 23,693 Net Income $ 12,181 $ 14,364 $ 9,682 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.89 $ 1.05 $ 0.79 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.52 $ — Book Value Per Common Share $ 42.42 $ 40.58 $ 37.66 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 35.94 $ 35.46 $ 34.77 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,740 13,726 12,282

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.42 % 1.29 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 8.55 % 9.98 % 8.59 % Efficiency ratio 59.25 % 58.43 % 62.29 % Average equity to average assets 14.16 % 14.25 % 15.00 % Net interest margin (a) 4.13 % 4.37 % 4.31 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 0.80 % 0.75 % 1.06 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 119.70 % 130.01 % 130.28 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.67 % 0.58 % 0.81 % Tier 1 leverage 12.38 % 12.04 % 14.83 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 16.19 % 15.51 % 18.65 % (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 27,037 $ 24,040 $ 11,402 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,430 $ 1,610 $ 507 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 12,011 $ 9,535 $ 10,808 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,156 $ 4,194 $ 4,774 Other real estate owned $ 3,894 $ 3,625 $ 857 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 21,491 $ 18,964 $ 16,946 Total nonperforming assets $ 24,724 $ 22,583 $ 20,240 Gross charge-offs $ 2,904 $ 3,456 $ 2,109 Recoveries $ 1,334 $ 2,100 $ 1,163 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,570 $ 1,356 $ 946





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 211,034 $ 127,426 Federal funds sold 1 7,500 Securities available-for-sale 932,041 926,717 Loans: Commercial 1,567,340 1,584,447 Residential 663,060 682,077 Consumer 387,980 386,006 2,618,380 2,652,530 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 4,257 3,860 Allowance for loan losses (21,063 ) (19,943 ) 2,601,574 2,636,447 Restricted stock 15,400 15,394 Accrued interest receivable 17,098 18,523 Premises and equipment, net 63,140 62,576 Bank-owned life insurance 94,633 94,251 Goodwill 78,592 78,592 Other intangible assets 10,236 10,643 Other real estate owned 3,894 3,625 Other assets 34,771 41,556 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,062,414 $ 4,023,250 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 531,758 $ 547,189 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 118,162 126,738 Other interest-bearing deposits 2,641,311 2,601,430 3,291,231 3,275,357 Short-term borrowings 83,784 80,119 Other liabilities 78,134 79,193 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,480,643 3,465,642 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2020 and 16,055,466 in 2019 Outstanding shares-13,714,524 in 2020 and 13,741,825 in 2019 2,005 2,005 Additional paid-in capital 139,898 139,694 Retained earnings 504,236 492,055 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 6,001 (7,501 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,360,630 in 2020 and 2,313,641 in 2019 (70,369 ) (68,645 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 581,771 557,608 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,062,414 $ 4,023,250





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 35,034 $ 26,754 Securities: Taxable 4,029 3,681 Tax-exempt 1,938 1,867 Other 402 314 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 41,403 32,616 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 4,530 2,817 Short-term borrowings 267 323 Other borrowings 256 50 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,053 3,190 NET INTEREST INCOME 36,350 29,426 Provision for loan losses 2,690 1,470 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 33,660 27,956 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,534 1,204 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,998 2,624 Other service charges and fees 3,330 3,114 Securities gains (losses), net 194 (4 ) Gain on sales of mortgage loans 698 420 Other 341 278 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,095 7,636 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 15,972 12,755 Occupancy expense 1,929 1,815 Equipment expense 2,461 1,817 FDIC Expense (230 ) 140 Other 7,422 7,166 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,554 23,693 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,201 11,899 Provision for income taxes 3,020 2,217 NET INCOME 12,181 9,682 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 13,098 10,224 Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 404 303 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 25,683 $ 20,209 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.89 $ 0.79 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,740 12,282







