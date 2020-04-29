There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,724 in the last 365 days.

First Financial Corporation reports First Quarter results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2020. For the three months ending March 31, 2020:

  • Net income was $12.2 million compared to $9.68 million for the same period of 2019;
     
  • Diluted net income per common share was $0.89 compared to $0.79 for the same period of 2019; and
     
  • Return on average assets was 1.21% compared to 1.29% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

“We came off of a record year in 2019 and we were able to sustain our momentum through the first quarter.” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are now faced with challenges unlike those we have ever seen before. In response to the spread of COVID-19, we implemented our pandemic response plan. In doing so, we have, among other things, shifted to drive-up and appointment only banking, restricted travel, facilitated remote working arrangements when possible, practiced social distancing and encouraged all of our associates to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines. Protecting the health and safety of our associates, customers, their families and the communities we serve is our priority.”

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the first quarter of 2020 were $2.64 billion versus $1.97 billion for the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $664.7 million or 33.70%.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding increased $638.6 million, or 32.19%, from $1.98 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $2.62 billion as of March 31, 2020.

“Each of the four states in which we do business have restricted the activities of non-essential businesses. These necessary restrictions have led to wide-spread furloughs, layoffs and reduced spending across our footprint.” stated Lowery. “In response, First Financial has sought to meet the needs of our customers by working tirelessly to implement the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and by assisting our customers with reasonable loan accommodations. To date, we have approved and processed loan modifications totaling $246 million across all portfolios. Commercial loan requests have totaled $233 million with an additional $13 million to assist consumers.

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were $3.27 billion versus $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.29 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $2.42 billion as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $871.7 million or 36.03%.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $42.42 at March 31, 2020, compared to $37.66 at March 31, 2019.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at March 31, 2020, was $581.8 million compared to $462.8 million on March 31, 2019.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.41% at March 31, 2020, compared to 14.29% at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million, an increase of 23.53% over the $29.4 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Margin
The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was 4.13% compared to the 4.31% reported at March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2020, were $17.6 million versus $16.1 million as of March 31, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.67% as of March 31, 2020, versus 0.81% as of March 31, 2019.

Loan Loss Provision
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $2.69 million compared to the $1.47 million provision for the first quarter of 2019. The Corporation established a $1.0 million allowance for loan and lease losses in the first quarter of 2020 directly related to the initial estimate of losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs were $1.57 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $946 thousand in the same period of 2019.

Allowance for Loan Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of March 31, 2020, was $21.1 million compared to $21.0 million as of March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.80% as of March 31, 2020, compared to 1.06% as of March 31, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Losses
As provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act the Corporation has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was $9.1 million and $7.6 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $27.6 million compared to $23.7 million in 2019.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 59.25% for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, versus 62.29% for the same period in 2019.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020, was $3.02 million versus $2.22 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 19.87% compared to 18.63% for 2019.

“For the last 186 years, First Financial has strived to meet the financial needs of our customers,” Lowery stated. “I am particularly proud of our associates’ resilience and steadfast commitment during these unprecedented times. No matter what the circumstance, the First team always rises to the challenge”.
           
About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P:  812-238-6334
E:  rmchargue@first-online.com 

     
     
    Three Months Ended
     
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                    
  Assets   $ 4,062,414   $ 4,023,250   $ 3,025,565  
  Deposits   $ 3,291,231   $ 3,275,357   $ 2,419,556  
  Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,622,637   $ 2,656,390   $ 1,984,053  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 21,063   $ 19,943   $ 20,960  
  Total Equity   $ 581,771   $ 557,608   $ 462,796  
  Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 492,943   $ 468,373   $ 427,358  
         
AVERAGE BALANCES        
  Total Assets   $ 4,022,789   $ 4,041,287   $ 3,004,056  
  Earning Assets   $ 3,625,679   $ 3,662,390   $ 2,824,524  
  Investments   $ 988,523   $ 1,000,488   $ 850,749  
  Loans   $ 2,637,036   $ 2,658,582   $ 1,972,333  
  Total Deposits   $ 3,270,627   $ 3,279,859   $ 2,428,164  
  Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 2,739,394   $ 3,072,566   $ 1,999,272  
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 106,843   $ 118,605   $ 71,923  
  Total Equity   $ 569,696   $ 575,908   $ 450,666  
         
INCOME STATEMENT DATA        
  Net Interest Income   $ 36,350   $ 38,475   $ 29,426  
  Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 37,409   $ 39,594   $ 30,401  
  Provision for Loan Losses   $ 2,690   $ 1,500   $ 1,470  
  Non-interest Income   $ 9,095   $ 11,327   $ 7,636  
  Non-interest Expense   $ 27,554   $ 29,754   $ 23,693  
  Net Income   $ 12,181   $ 14,364   $ 9,682  
         
PER SHARE DATA        
  Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 0.89   $ 1.05   $ 0.79  
  Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $   $ 0.52   $  
  Book Value Per Common Share   $ 42.42   $ 40.58   $ 37.66  
  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 35.94   $ 35.46   $ 34.77  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,740   13,726   12,282  

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

     
     
Key Ratios   Three Months Ended
     
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
    2020 2019 2019
Return on average assets   1.21 % 1.42 % 1.29 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   8.55 % 9.98 % 8.59 %
Efficiency ratio   59.25 % 58.43 % 62.29 %
Average equity to average assets   14.16 % 14.25 % 15.00 %
Net interest margin (a)   4.13 % 4.37 % 4.31 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.24 % 0.20 % 0.19 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases   0.80 % 0.75 % 1.06 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans   119.70 % 130.01 % 130.28 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.67 % 0.58 % 0.81 %
Tier 1 leverage   12.38 % 12.04 % 14.83 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   16.19 % 15.51 % 18.65 %
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
 

 

Asset Quality   Three Months Ended
     
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2020   2019   2019
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 27,037   $ 24,040   $ 11,402
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 1,430   $ 1,610   $ 507
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 12,011   $ 9,535   $ 10,808
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 4,156   $ 4,194   $ 4,774
Other real estate owned   $ 3,894   $ 3,625   $ 857
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 21,491   $ 18,964   $ 16,946
Total nonperforming assets   $ 24,724   $ 22,583   $ 20,240
Gross charge-offs   $ 2,904   $ 3,456   $ 2,109
Recoveries   $ 1,334   $ 2,100   $ 1,163
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 1,570   $ 1,356   $ 946
                   


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  March 31,
 2020		     December 31,
 2019
                               
  (unaudited)
                               
         
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $ 211,034     $ 127,426  
Federal funds sold 1     7,500  
Securities available-for-sale 932,041     926,717  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,567,340     1,584,447  
Residential 663,060     682,077  
Consumer 387,980     386,006  
  2,618,380     2,652,530  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 4,257     3,860  
Allowance for loan losses (21,063 )   (19,943 )
  2,601,574     2,636,447  
Restricted stock 15,400     15,394  
Accrued interest receivable 17,098     18,523  
Premises and equipment, net 63,140     62,576  
Bank-owned life insurance 94,633     94,251  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 10,236     10,643  
Other real estate owned 3,894     3,625  
Other assets 34,771     41,556  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,062,414     $ 4,023,250  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 531,758     $ 547,189  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 118,162     126,738  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,641,311     2,601,430  
  3,291,231     3,275,357  
Short-term borrowings 83,784     80,119  
Other liabilities 78,134     79,193  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,480,643     3,465,642  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2020 and 16,055,466 in 2019      
Outstanding shares-13,714,524 in 2020 and 13,741,825 in 2019 2,005     2,005  
Additional paid-in capital 139,898     139,694  
Retained earnings 504,236     492,055  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 6,001     (7,501 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,360,630 in 2020 and 2,313,641 in 2019 (70,369 )   (68,645 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 581,771     557,608  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,062,414     $ 4,023,250  
               
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020   2019
               
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:  
Loans, including related fees $ 35,034     $ 26,754  
Securities:      
Taxable 4,029     3,681  
Tax-exempt 1,938     1,867  
Other 402     314  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 41,403     32,616  
INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Deposits 4,530     2,817  
Short-term borrowings 267     323  
Other borrowings 256     50  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 5,053     3,190  
NET INTEREST INCOME 36,350     29,426  
Provision for loan losses 2,690     1,470  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION      
FOR LOAN LOSSES 33,660     27,956  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:      
Trust and financial services 1,534     1,204  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,998     2,624  
Other service charges and fees 3,330     3,114  
Securities gains (losses), net 194     (4 )
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 698     420  
Other 341     278  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,095     7,636  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Salaries and employee benefits 15,972     12,755  
Occupancy expense 1,929     1,815  
Equipment expense 2,461     1,817  
FDIC Expense (230 )   140  
Other 7,422     7,166  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,554     23,693  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,201     11,899  
Provision for income taxes 3,020     2,217  
NET INCOME 12,181     9,682  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME      
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 13,098     10,224  
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 404     303  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 25,683     $ 20,209  
PER SHARE DATA      
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.89     $ 0.79  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,740     12,282  

 

