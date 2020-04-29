In A Pub One Night – A Transformation

White-bearded pensioner, Krunchie Killeen Krunchie Killeen taking a stroll by the side of the River Tolka Krunchie Killeen as James Joyce

Krunchie Killeen’s New Song Recalls How A Pub Experience Transformed Him From A Quiet Person To A Roisteror

The music blared; the people sang; the spirit moved me; up I sprang” — Krunchie Killeen

DUBLIN 11, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krunchie Killeen has released a song on Spotify and YouTube (and the other streaming services) that recounts how he was transformed by a pub experience from a quiet person to a roisterer.The words of the song are:In a pub one night,It was quite amazing;I underwentA transformation.The music blared;The people sang.The spirit moved me;Up I sprang.I sang great songsWith all my neighbours,Waving handsAnd voicing quavers.I thought no singerIn the townCould make more musiCal a sound.A smile spread outAcross my face.By dad! I wasA happy case.A quiet personUp to now,TotallyTransformed, I vow.And, as the pubWas spilling out,Knowledge IBegan to spout.I deliveredWondrous wisdom,Compelling everyOne to listen.All of a rushI had the answersTo all the problemsOf the planet.Quick, guys, callJunira Nations:They oughta hearOur Krunchie spakin'.The song already appears in Krunchie’s “Outrageous Poems” available on Amazon.Another of Krunchie’s “Outrageous Poems” is to be released on Spotify and YouTube and the other streaming services on 12 May. This is “The Great Six O.” Written on his 60th birthday, it humorously regrets all the things he has not done in his life so far, (such as jumping from a plane, swimming the channel, or singing in the Eurovision), and ends each verse with an expletive.His other tunes released in April 2020 are: “Phibsboro Suite” (an instrumental recalling two tunes composed in childhood), “When Life Comes Back To Normal,” (wistfully thinking of the normal things to be doing when released from the Corona Cocoon) and “My Ginger Girl,” (a theme taken from an Irish language song about a tinker’s love-live in a caravan). His re-take of “My Dark Rosaleen” will be released on 28 May.His Spotify Channel can be found at: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aa3QEjxzJMWnx8mZB1SFV His YouTube Channel can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/user/KrunchieKilleen/ A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from:“Glossneen” is the name of Krunchie’s record label. The range of recordings so far issued under the “Glosneen” label can be found at:Krunchie’s biography can be viewed on: https://krunchiekilleen.blogspot.com/ Krunchie Killeen is a retired Civil Servant who lives in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland. He wrote his first outrageous poem at the age of seven (in other words 70 years ago) and composed tunes on his tin-whistle from ten. He began recording his tunes this February (2020), having acquired software that makes the job relatively simple (“Sibelius” and “WavePad”).Krunchie has been playing and singing with the ephemeral Invincibles (of Dublin) for about 17 years and some of their performances have been recorded. He would be performing a weekly lunch-hour concert in Clareville Day Centre were it not for the Corona virus. Some years ago, he put on a straw boater hat, Joyce-style glasses and dickey bow for a celebration of Bloomsday. People said he looked very like James Joyce, so he repeats the impersonation every year, and does readings from Joyce’s works.Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com

