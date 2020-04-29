In A Pub One Night – A Transformation
Krunchie Killeen’s New Song Recalls How A Pub Experience Transformed Him From A Quiet Person To A Roisteror
The words of the song are:
In a pub one night,
It was quite amazing;
I underwent
A transformation.
The music blared;
The people sang.
The spirit moved me;
Up I sprang.
I sang great songs
With all my neighbours,
Waving hands
And voicing quavers.
I thought no singer
In the town
Could make more musi
Cal a sound.
A smile spread out
Across my face.
By dad! I was
A happy case.
A quiet person
Up to now,
Totally
Transformed, I vow.
And, as the pub
Was spilling out,
Knowledge I
Began to spout.
I delivered
Wondrous wisdom,
Compelling every
One to listen.
All of a rush
I had the answers
To all the problems
Of the planet.
Quick, guys, call
Junira Nations:
They oughta hear
Our Krunchie spakin'.
The song already appears in Krunchie’s “Outrageous Poems” available on Amazon.
Another of Krunchie’s “Outrageous Poems” is to be released on Spotify and YouTube and the other streaming services on 12 May. This is “The Great Six O.” Written on his 60th birthday, it humorously regrets all the things he has not done in his life so far, (such as jumping from a plane, swimming the channel, or singing in the Eurovision), and ends each verse with an expletive.
His other tunes released in April 2020 are: “Phibsboro Suite” (an instrumental recalling two tunes composed in childhood), “When Life Comes Back To Normal,” (wistfully thinking of the normal things to be doing when released from the Corona Cocoon) and “My Ginger Girl,” (a theme taken from an Irish language song about a tinker’s love-live in a caravan). His re-take of “My Dark Rosaleen” will be released on 28 May.
His Spotify Channel can be found at: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4aa3QEjxzJMWnx8mZB1SFV
His YouTube Channel can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/user/KrunchieKilleen/
A selection of photos of Krunchie can be viewed and downloaded from:
https://p-ocillin.tkhcloudstorage.com/item/c3e7ed8999a2452a8cce961491f421cf
“Glossneen” is the name of Krunchie’s record label. The range of recordings so far issued under the “Glosneen” label can be found at:
https://Glossneen.blogspot.com/
Krunchie’s biography can be viewed on: https://krunchiekilleen.blogspot.com/
Krunchie Killeen is a retired Civil Servant who lives in Glasnevin, Dublin, Ireland. He wrote his first outrageous poem at the age of seven (in other words 70 years ago) and composed tunes on his tin-whistle from ten. He began recording his tunes this February (2020), having acquired software that makes the job relatively simple (“Sibelius” and “WavePad”).
Krunchie has been playing and singing with the ephemeral Invincibles (of Dublin) for about 17 years and some of their performances have been recorded. He would be performing a weekly lunch-hour concert in Clareville Day Centre were it not for the Corona virus. Some years ago, he put on a straw boater hat, Joyce-style glasses and dickey bow for a celebration of Bloomsday. People said he looked very like James Joyce, so he repeats the impersonation every year, and does readings from Joyce’s works.
Further information: Krunchie Killeen, +353 87 908 5149; krunchiekilleen@gmail.com
Krunchie Killeen
Glossneen
8790851
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
In A Pug One Night
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.