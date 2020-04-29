Biagio featuring A’Lisa B. & The Mad Stuntman Release New Single “One Night”

Biagio "One Night" Cover

After a successful 2019 tour, Biagio launches his new single “One Night” featuring A’Lisa B. & The Mad Stuntman

One Night was supposed to be released in conjunction with my 2020 tour but the world is facing a hard time with the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic” — Biagio

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, Songwriter Blaise “Biagio” Benevenga has been touring the United States, Canada, Italy and other parts of the world in support of his past releases “Festival Italiano”, “The Italian Touch” and “L’Italiano Vero”. Hits from these albums include many classic Italian songs such as “Calabrisella Mia”, “Cuore Matto”, “C’e La Luna”, “Eh, Cumpari!” as well as Pop / Top 40 songs “Tarzan Boy” and “Shaddap You Face”. All are fan favorites at many Italian festivals, casinos and night club events worldwide.

Biagio has shared the stage with legends such as: La Bouche, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, Pupo, Lisa Lisa, Massimo Ranieri, Cece Peniston, Sal Valentinetti, C+C Music Factory and Reel 2 Real f. The Mad Stuntman to name a few. While performing at a concert in New York’s Resort Casino, Biagio hit it off well with Multi-Platinum recording artist The Mad Stuntman of Reel 2 Reel fame who is co-managed by Nene Musik Productions, LLC. They discussed working on music together and hence the concept of “One Night” was born. Biagio, enrolled the Multi-platinum talents of The Mad Stuntman, producer Charlie Babie (20 Fingers) and singer / song writer A’Lisa B. (formerly of Max-A-Million). Together, with additional help from another Multi-Platinum recording artist; Dose Rock (2 In A Room, 740 Boyz, Fulanito) they created “One Night” a reggaeton summer house infused dance banger with additional hard house remixes from Tune~Adiks own; Dom Tufaro.

“One Night was supposed to be released in conjunction with my 2020 tour but the world is facing a hard time with the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of this release, there are no live performance venues open and I didn’t want to hold up the release of this song. I love all of my fans worldwide and I cannot wait to perform this song live after we all collectively beat this pandemic says Biagio”.

Catalog #: NM1041

UPC: 195164286336

Release date: 04/28/20

Artist: Biagio featuring A’ Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman

Title: One Night

Written by: Carlos E. Rosario, Willie May Baker, Mark H. Quashie

Published by: Gonna Getcha Music, W M Baker Music, It’s Nene’s Musik, Shasquashie Music

Produced by: Charlie Babie Rosario for Tune~Adiks

Additional Vocal Production: Dose Rock

Remixes by: Dom Tufaro for Tune~Adiks

Mix ISRC

01. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) QZDA52049383

02. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Extended] QZDA52049384

03. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Instrumental] QZDA52049385

04. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Dom Tufaro Tune~Adiks Radio Mix] QZDA52049386

05. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Dom Tufaro Tune~Adiks Vocal Mix] QZDA52049387

06. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Dom Tufaro Tune~Adiks Dub] QZDA52049388

07. One Night (feat. A'Lisa B & The Mad Stuntman) [Accapella] QZDA52049389



Major digital retailers and streamers include:

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/One-Night-Biagio/dp/B086L1RG53/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=biagio+one+niight&qid=1587761129&sr=8-1-spell

Itunes / Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/one-night/1505409976?uo=4&app=music&at=1001lry3&ct=dashboard

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Biagio_One_Night?id=Bbygy4vxr3fyd32qmrbhzmp47sa

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0DDgtsegRPJwpUlIxp6YBF

Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/artist/biagio/1-night-single/ALpXd6qnqZxVlz6

Artist Website Links:

A’Lisa B. - http://nenemusik.com/alisa-b.html

Biagio - http://nenemusik.com/biagio.html

Reel 2 Real f. The Mad Stuntman - http://nenemusik.com/reel-2-real-f-mad-stuntman.html

About Nene Musik Productions, Llc.:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://www.nenemusik.com) was established in 1989. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Dennis Rodman, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.

One Night (feat. A'lisa B & the Mad Stuntman)



