Pulitzer Prize nominated journalist explores encounters with God

‘Beyond the Sphere: Encounters with the Divine’ released

Every major religion can be traced back to accounts of Divine Visitation. It’s time to examine these accounts and the beliefs about God, humanity and the universe they’ve engendered.” — Al Guart

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulitzer nominated investigative journalist Alfred Stefan Guart today launched his first book - a bold look into “Divine Visitations” and the impact they’ve had on civilization from biblical times until today.

“Every major religion can be traced back to accounts of Divine Visitation,” said Guart. “It’s time to examine these accounts and the beliefs about God, humanity and the universe they’ve engendered.”

“Beyond the Sphere” (published by Balboa Press) is a groundbreaking book that challenges existing beliefs about God and urges readers to seek their own unfiltered encounters with the Divine. In it, Guart relives his own encounters with the “Origin of Life” in riveting prose - the kind of clear-headed writing forged by his years as a hard news journalist in both print and television.

Excerpt:

“There was no point where this Entity started or ended. I could not say it was standing over there or it came from that direction. It was everywhere at once. The communication taking place was instant, complete and silent. No words, no symbols or sounds. Yet any misunderstanding was impossible. This was a communion, not a conversation.”

“Beyond the Sphere” examines the lives of some who allege to have had various forms of contact with heaven, from biblical figures to Buddha to Neale Donald Walsch, author of the 1986 sensation “Conversations with God,” who was interviewed for this book.

Early review:

“The writing is lucid as a mountain stream. More importantly, I was captivated by the content. Al performs the neat trick of getting as close as one can to defining the ineffable.”

-Anthony Mancini, award-winning journalist, novelist and director of the Journalism Program at Brooklyn College, City University of New York.

Al Guart hopes publication of “Beyond the Sphere: Encounters with the Divine,” results in more souls having their own direct, unfiltered encounters with God. For more details about the book, please visit: HYPERLINK "https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/beyond-the-sphere-alfred-stefan-guart/1136827373" https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/beyond-the-sphere-alfred-stefan-guart/1136827373

“Beyond the Sphere: Encounters with the Divine”

By HYPERLINK "https://www.balboapress.com/en/search?query=Alfred+Stefan+Guart" Alfred Stefan Guart

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781982244095

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 168 pages | ISBN 9781982244071

E-Book | 168 pages | ISBN 9781982244088

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alfred Stefan Guart is a Pulitzer Prize nominated journalist known for hard-hitting investigative work at the New York Post and CBS News. He holds a degree in philosophy and journalism from the City University of New York. He taught English at New York City public schools and journalism at St. John’s University. He is a jazz saxophonist and small business owner. He lives in New York with his wife, son and daughter. aguart@aol.com

