BenQ ZOWIE Renews Partnership as the Official and Exclusive Gaming Monitor Partner of Waves Gaming

Waves Gaming + ZOWIE

ZOWIE will continue to be the official and exclusive monitor for Waves Gaming, Canada's largest esports venue

We're extremely proud to renew our partnership with ZOWIE for a second year. The quality of the products and the support and dedication they provide us and our local gaming communities is unparalleled” — Khaled Sheriff, COO of Amuka Esports

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZOWIE, BenQ America’s esports division, today announced a second year of partnership with Waves Gaming, the first dedicated esports hub in Canada. Through this partnership, the brands will continue growing the country’s community of gamers by offering the highest quality competitive gear available and bringing the best esports and gaming experiences to both casual and semi-pro players looking to game with friends, build their brand, or train to compete.

As the official and exclusive gaming monitor partner, ZOWIE has outfitted the Waves Gaming hub spaces with more than 80 of its innovative XL2546 and XL2540 PC gaming monitors, as well 20 console systems including the RL2455. Visitors of the Waves Gaming facility are able to compete using these monitors in the “ZOWIE Streaming Space”. With ZOWIE’s support, Waves Gaming is expected to host more than 20 tournaments at its facility this year. These events welcome all professionals and amateurs to compete for prizes and notoriety in the gaming community.

"ZOWIE has proven that they aren't just committed to creating innovative products, they are just as committed to supporting gaming communities,” said Ben Feferman, chief executive officer of Waves Gaming and its parent company Amuka Esports. “This partnership with ZOWIE allows us to give our gamers the opportunity to play and compete using the best hardware available for the esports community."

Steve Yang, director of BenQ America, added, “From its inception, ZOWIE has been dedicated to making a positive impact by offering unique experiences and partnering with special organizations such as Waves Gaming.” “With this partnership, we look forward to continuing to grow the esports landscape in Canada and bringing together competitors to have fun, provide great entertainment, and find that sense of community that is special to the gaming world.”

Khaled Sherif, chief operating officer of Amuka Esports, continued, “We're extremely proud to renew our partnership with ZOWIE for a second year. The quality of the products and the support and dedication they provide us and our local gaming communities is unparalleled.”

For more information about Waves Gaming, upcoming tournaments, and updates on ZOWIE offerings, visit https://wavesgaming.ca.

About ZOWIE

Introduced in late 2008, ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of the best competitive gaming gears available that compliment esports athletes’ combating performance. In 2015, the ZOWIE brand was acquired by BenQ Corp to represent the company’s esports product line that delivers truly competitive experience and enjoyment. For more information about products and to purchase, visit http://www.zowie.benq.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About BenQ America Corp.

The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ is aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. BenQ sells and markets technology products, consumer electronics, computing and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment N’ Quality to Life,” BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit https://benq.com.

About Waves Gaming

Waves Gaming is the first Esports Hub in Canada. Alongside members' gameplay, the hub features co-working spaces, content creation studios, and a permanent stage with full in-house production capabilities. We strive to bring the best casual & competitive gaming experiences to life. Whether you're looking to game with friends, build your brand, or train to compete. For more information, visit https://wavesgaming.ca.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator. For more information, visit https://amukaesports.com.

Media Contact BenQ America Corp Contact

Bolt Public Relations Michael Hsu, Business Manager

Tel: 919-985-6427 Tel: 714-559-4900

Email: BenQ@boltpr.com Email: BQA.eSports@BenQ.com

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.