LoginRadius Launches PIN Authentication to Simplify Login

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, (date), 2020 - LoginRadius, a leader in Customer Identity and Access Management solution announces the launch of its new authentication feature, PIN Login PIN login is a form of authentication that acts as an additional security feature during and after login. It avoids time-consuming delays caused by entering long complex credentials repeatedly within a trusted device."Fraudulent activities are constantly evolving. Enterprises need advanced authentication to protect identities and digital properties of their customers without compromising user experience," said Deepak Gupta, Founding CTO. "PIN login strikes the perfect balance between security and usability."Key Functionalities of the LoginRadius' PIN Login FeatureEnhanced usability for end-user: PIN login aims to simplify the authentication process. It offers a secure, convenient, and seamless sign-in to users.No third-party integration: LoginRadius authenticates and authorizes users without involving any third-party service provider. The identity platform claims better response speed and enhanced security with the new feature.Mitigates risk associated with prolonged inactivity: If a user is not active for a long time, the session will be terminated automatically, and the user will need to re-authenticate.Critical Information Accessibility: The user will be authenticated every time while performing a critical event. Examples include activities like account deletion and processing a financial transaction.Complete configurable solution: Both the existing and new customers of LoginRadius can configure the PIN length according to their requirements. They can also use PIN authentication as an optional or required flow.Brute Force Protection: The new feature also offers protection against brute force attacks. Enterprises can trigger automatic account lock after a pre-defined number of failed login attempts.To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s GDPR and California’s CCPA.For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.



