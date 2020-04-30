DriveItAway Partners with Uber for Business to Facilitate Online “Touchless” Sales & Service

DriveItAway + Uber for Business

Auto dealers can now book rides with Uber through the DriveItAway platform, offering a convenient solution for online sales,rent-to-own & service operations

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway, the industry leader in automotive retailer mobility platforms, with a focus on rent-to-own car dealer technology, is now integrated with Uber For Business so dealers can seamlessly arrange rides for anyone through the DriveItAway dashboard.

DriveItAway is now integrated with Uber Central to allow dealerships to book Uber rides directly through the DriveItAway administration dashboard with a fully integrated lookup, and specify pick up and drop off locations on behalf of customers. The customer doesn’t even need the Uber app on their cell phone, as he/she receives a text message with a secure link for a ride based on their pickup and drop off locations.

This integration is offered to compliment the DriveItAway platform and consumer app, to easily and quickly offer rides for customers who do not have a vehicle, but need one, and to facilitate a “touchless” purchase, rental, or DriveItAway’s unique rental with an option to buy, “pay as you go” program.

Fully compliant with the prevalent rule for online, remote-only sales restrictions required in many states under the current coronavirus rules, the DriveItAway / Uber Central integration can also be used by a car dealership’s door-to-door delivery coordinators and drivers.

The integration enables communication between the dealership delivery manager, the driver, and the customer. Also, real-time ETAs keep the dealership engaged with their customers every step of the way. All rides are tracked within the application, along with any relevant details.

Very timely for service operations as well, the Uber Central integration can eliminate the need for costly shuttles, now even more expensive to operate with restrictions on the number of passengers that can be transported at one time, as well as lessen the need for a large loaner fleet of vehicles. The utilization of the integrated Uber rides tool helps to pare down expenses, and create new customer focused convenience for both sales and fixed operations, when things begin to return back to normal.

“Particularly now in the midst of this terrible coronavirus pandemic, I think dealers need solid long term strategies to move forward, practices and procedures that not only aid in these times of crisis, but help build momentum in the long run to jumpstart business and run more efficiently once the dust settles and things start back to normal,” says, John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway.com.

Adds, Possumato, “We created DriveItAway to supply the technology platform for dealers to enter the emerging world of new mobility options, while increasing sales, with our unique app based rent-to-purchase technology, initially focused on the rideshare rental and broader subprime market, those who lack a down payment or credit to buy immediately. In this COVID-19 environment now, however, we have found it is a perfect solution for every potential customer that has health or financial concerns, as the ‘no financial commitment’ rental transaction is all in-app and truly “touchless” and with the help of Uber For Business, it now can be done with one delivery coordinator. It gives the ‘deferred buyer’ a needed vehicle, but with an option, not the obligation, to buy, with a portion of rental payments accruing equity towards the purchase price.”

Concludes Possumato, “This is great for consumers who are naturally concerned with having to spend a lot of cash or getting into a long term financial commitment such as a car loan or lease during these uncertain times, while at the same time it gives car dealers a strategy of positive customer engagement, creates needed revenue with their used cars, and builds a pipeline of future sales to bounce back more quickly and build market share when things begin to return to normal.”

“In the best of times, coordinating shuttles or providing loaner cars for customers in sales or fixed operations can be inefficient, time consuming, and a costly undertaking for car dealers,” says Jim Bauman, Automotive Partnerships Lead at Uber for Business. “In the current environment, and building for the future, we are happy to offer a seamless solution to dealers with DriveItAway, that can reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction in both service and sales operations. We are excited to partner with companies like DriveItAway, offering innovative, customer focused solutions for automotive retailers, that not only help to satisfy the immediate situation, but usher in new strategies and processes now that will increase sales, profits and customer engagement for the long term. Our industry is changing, adapting, and finding new solutions to new and old problems alike. There are great opportunities for those who take this time to refine and develop a plan for the future.”

Dealers can get more information in this new program by calling 203-491-4283 or emailing info@driveitaway.com

