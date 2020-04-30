SunPower by esaSolar Has Joined the Pearl Contractor Advantage Program

esaSolar logo SunPower Rooftop Solar Panels Pearl Certification

Now Offers Solar Customers Pearl Certification

We are proud to been selected as a Pearl Certified Contractor. This is a step in the right direction to continue to increase consumer confidence in the long-term investment they are making.” — Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunPower by esaSolar , with locations in both Central Florida and Northern California, has been accepted into the elite Pearl Contractor’s Advantage Network . The members of the network are highly skilled contractors, agents, and brokers working with homeowners who prioritize health, energy-efficiency, and low home operating costs. Homes that are certified by the Pearl program command up to a 5% increase in sales price premium.“Only a small number of elite contractors with a record of high-quality work and customer service are accepted into the network,” said Pearl President and CEO, Cynthia Adams. “SunPower by esaSolar is a perfect fit, and we’re delighted to work with them to help consumers capture the full value of solar and efficiency improvements in their homes.”As a Pearl Contractor, SunPower by esaSolar will now provide every customer with a full Pearl Certification report and an appraisal addendum detailing the superior quality of SunPower products, industry leading warranties, and unmatched experience of SunPower by esaSolar. Pearl’s certification system is based on building science. It was developed in consultation with national experts on energy efficiency and home performance, and with technical assistance from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). This system is approved for use in the Department of Energy’s Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program.Pearl’s certification system considers how well an asset like solar was installed. It also provides tools that allow a homeowner to view, understand, and improve their home’s performance.“We are proud to been selected as a Pearl Certified Contractor,” stated Lindsay Latre, CEO of SunPower by esaSolar. “This is a step in the right direction to continue to increase consumer confidence in the long-term investment they are making. By partnering with an organization that is officially recognized by both the National Association of Realtors and the National Appraisal Institute, we can feel confident our customers will see fair assessments in added home value for the investment they are making."Pearl Certification was founded by experts in energy efficiency and residential construction to assist homeowners to increase the comfortable, health, and energy-efficiency of their homes. Pearl also works closely with real estate agents and appraisers to promote the energy-efficiency improvements at the time of sale, and to reveal the increase in value to the home.About SunPower by esaSolaresaSolar has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for 10 years. Our approach starts with a simple foundation – quality design. esaSolar believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. esaSolar is proud to have been handpicked by SunPower to represent them directly as their first Florida Master Dealer, the highest ranking of any SunPower dealer. This designation can only be earned through experience, quality, depth of resources and customer satisfaction scores. People interested in solar are encouraged to visit us online at https://esa-solar.com # # #



