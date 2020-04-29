World Renowned Prostate Cancer Expert Dr. David Samadi Has a New Gig on Long Island

Dr. David Samadi Robotic Prostate Expert is expanding his Manhattan Practice Now to Long Island with Two Locations.

Director of Men's Health at St. Francis Hospital and Urologic Oncologist focusing on prostate cancer, sexual health, BPH, elevated PSA.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Renowned Prostate Cancer Expert, Dr. David Samadi has a new gig on Long IslandNY-World renowned prostate cancer specialist and surgeon, Dr. David Samadi , has never been one to shy away from the challenge of accepting various positions throughout his career. His most recent grand opening space in Long Island as well as his Prostate Cancer Center (Madison Urology) in New York is dedicated to prostate cancer treatment options and serves as Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology. His job duties include supervising the Men’s Health Division using state-of-art technology attributed to his illustrious background and knowledge of his extensive years of practice.“Taking on this position has been very rewarding for me,” said Dr. David Samadi. “My specialty focuses on robotic prostate surgery for the surgical treatment of prostate cancer. I appreciate St. Francis’s commitment to not only helping men beat prostate cancer but helping them achieve their best health with excellent life quality.”Dr. Samadi has vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy, having performed over 7,000 robotic prostate surgeries. In addition, he provides treatment for many urologic issues including prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and other urinary issues. He created the SMART Technique aimed at achieving a prostate cancer trifecta of complete removal of cancerous cells, excellent sexual potency and urinary control.His education has been with some of the top medical schools around the world. He trained in Urology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, completed an oncology fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and then accomplished a robotic radical prostatectomy fellowship at Henri Mondor Hospital Creteil in France.“Men need physicians committed to and passionate about their health, that’s who I am,” explained Dr. Samadi. “From performing every robotic surgery from beginning to end, to making every patient a part of my family, I’m dedicated to my career and to the lives of every man I see.”Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He is a board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City. He is regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., trained in oncology, open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.Contact Information:Dr. David Samadi, M.D.Tel: 212.365.5000485 Madison Avenue 21st floorNew York, NY 10022



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.