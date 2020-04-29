Edamam Doubles Its New Monthly API Subscribers, Accelerating Growth

Edamam's APIs are free for developers and pre-revenue startups The leading nutrition data API provider. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

New subscribers to Edamam’s nutrition data APIs increase from 1,500 to 3,000 a month in less than half a year.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of nutrition data solutions to businesses in the health, wellness and food industries is seeing acceleration in new business subscribers to its APIs. The company, which recorded 1,500 new subscribers last October, reached a new milestone in April 2020 with over 3,000 new subscribers.

In the era of COVID-19, as it becomes more and more apparent how important food is for maintaining overall wellness, boosting the immune system and coping effectively with infectious diseases, many businesses are starting to build solutions to help people make better food choices and eat healthier. Such solutions require broad datasets of foods, recipes and meals with accurate and deep nutrition, diet and allergen data. Edamam is a natural choice, as the leader in providing such data via API or licensing.

“We have seen a surge in requests from businesses both large and small for recipes, nutrition data and tools to create meal planning and meal recommendation services”, commented Victor Penev, Edamam’s Founder and CEO. “This is especially visible in our APIs, where daily subscriptions are skyrocketing.”

Edamam has built over time three complementary APIs to serve a number of use cases by developers or businesses needing rich and accurate nutrition data. Its Nutrition Analysis API offers real-time, highly accurate nutrition analysis and diet tagging of any recipe or ingredient list. The Food Database API provides access to over 750,000 foods, including generic and branded foods, restaurant items and commonly eaten meals. The Recipe Search API, built on top of a database of 5 million nutritionally tagged and analyzed recipes, makes it very easy to build nutrient and diet driven meal recommendation solutions.

“If what we see as business demand translates into the consumer marketplace, I believe we will see a marked shift in the way people think of, prepare and eat food – a silver lining of sorts,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s APIs are free to individual developers and pre-revenue startups and start at only $29 a month for established businesses.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Microsoft and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.





