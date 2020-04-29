Crown Uniform and Linen Announces Strong Interest in Previous Alerts on Commercial Mat Services in MA, CT, NH, and RI

Crown Uniform and Linen is a New England-based linen company The company is announcing strong interest in commercial mat services.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Uniform and Linen, a best-in-class uniform and linen service supporting New England states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island at https://crownuniform.com/ , is proud to announce increased public attention to its "commercial mat service rental" page. After the release of a recent post for industrial mat cleaning, interest in the page has grown. Professionally sanitized floor mats can help curb the spread of disease and employee accidents. Boston businesses can schedule regular delivery of clean, well-gripping industrial mats."We understand that recent events have people concerned about the spread of disease. It could be the reason our mat service page has shown a spike in traffic. The news might be a reminder for business leaders to take a sharper look at their cleaning protocols," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "We are ready to respond by providing fully-sanitized industrial floor mats on a regular schedule."Interested persons can review the 'commercial mat rental services' page for Crown Uniform and Linen at https://crownuniform.com/mats-mops-and-towels/ . The company serves many industries, including doctor's offices, healthcare , medical, industrial and other essential industries. Companies in Boston, Medford, and Cambridge, MA, can schedule regular delivery of freshly sanitized floor mats for employee safety. To review February's popular post for commercial mat cleaning, please visit https://www.newsbreak.com/massachusetts/boston/news/0Nz22ys9/crown-uniform-and-linen-a-leading-commercial-mat-service-in-boston-massachusetts-and-throughout-new-england-announces-update-on-mat-service-info-page A BEST-IN-CLASS COMMERCIAL MAT RENTAL SERVICE CAN HELP STOP THE SPREAD OF A VIRUS FROM THE GROUND UPHere is the background on this release. A commitment to preserving the health and safety of the public may be a vital pillar of a company's mission statement. The spread of infectious disease in news reports might concern business leaders. New, stricter sanitation codes could overwhelm a cleaning crew. Boston companies may need professional help for a thoroughly decontaminated workspace. Outsourcing specific tasks could help avoid spotty sanitation.For these reasons, Crown Linen & Supply has announced a traffic spike for its 'commercial mat rental service' page.ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICECrown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly / green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/ . Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.



