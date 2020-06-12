Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-Please!

Connecticut

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT , USA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person in Connecticut who now has lung cancer and who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos to know that the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000-even if the person smoked cigarettes. If this sounds like you, your husband, dad or loved one please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Connecticut-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago we have endorsed the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. Please take advantage of this opportunity." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Connecticut US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain or anywhere in Connecticut.

High risk work groups for mesothelioma in Connecticut in include US Navy Veterans or shipyard workers in New London, or workers at a power plant, at an industrial facility, at a manufacturing facility, at a public utility, as a plumber, a boiler technician, as an auto repairman, as an electrician, or in the construction industry. In most cases, the exposure to asbestos caused mesothelioma at one of these types of workplaces and the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Connecticut.

www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/ about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.