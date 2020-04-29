Accents Inserts, Shoe Insoles for Women with Sweaty Feet Affirms Patent

Accents Inserts Shoe Insoles Accents Inserts Shoe Liners for Sweaty Feet

Patent shows they are unique due to their absorbent, odor control and replacement capabilities

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accents Inserts affirms today they received a patent for their shoe inserts. This milestone is a major achievement for Accents Inserts on its mission to bring a thoughtful and well-designed shoe insole that answers many issues faced by all women. Accents are thin, they collect both sweat and odor and remove them from shoes. Sweaty feet and shoe odor buildup affect all women. Accents Inserts wants to give confidence to women so they don’t have to focus on their feet allowing them to take on their day.“I am proud of inventing a useful product and thankful that I have achieved this challenging milestone. I didn’t have any product building experience but have persevered because I love that I created a product that helps others”, says Rachele Cazarez, Founder and Inventor at Accents Inserts. “I have always believed in this product. Receiving this patent and protecting my invention is fulfilling to me because of all the hard work that I have put into it.”This news comes in the wake of recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:Research and Development: Understanding the issues faced, finding the best solutions and then bringing all the parts together to make a much needed product.Surveying Target Market: Making iterations based on market feedback and perfecting the prototype.From Conception to Launch: Bringing the idea to a final product. Multiple design reworks resulted in a quality product that works exactly how it was intended and ready to go to market.To learn more about Accents Inserts, click here https://www.accentsinserts.com They are available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/accentsinserts About Accents Inserts:Accents inserts is a Hispanic woman owned and operated company that is focused on creating great quality shoe liners. Their patented technology offers a unique solution that stands out from others on the market. The company believes that everyone deserves to strut through life in comfort.



