Hoyer Statement Following the Virtual Congress Task Force's Second Meeting

“Today, the bipartisan task force held its second meeting, with nearly thirty participants joining over safe and secure videoconferencing technology for a positive discussion. Today's call was an example of how effective remote work in the House can be. We spoke about how testing has been continuing on different platforms for remote work. As a result of today's meeting, we are encouraging all House committees to hold remote roundtables to further test these new platforms. The task force will continue to work on identifying changes to the House rules that can secure bipartisan support and will ensure the House can continue its work in full on behalf of the American people.”