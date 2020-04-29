McArthur Law Firm Works to Grant Macon Forgivable Small Business Loans up to $3,000

Kathy McArthur, a Macon-based injury attorney, and community leader Blake Sullivan helped create a nonprofit relief fund for local small businesses.

It is especially important in these times during the COVID-19 crisis that we all do what we can for each other, particularly the small businesses who make up the backbone of our communities.” — Kathy McArthur

MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy McArthur, a Macon-based injury attorney, and community leader Blake Sullivan helped create a nonprofit relief fund for local small businesses in the Macon-Bibb area of Georgia.The Macon 30 Day Fund is designed to provide up to $3,000 in forgivable loans in order to provide immediate assistance to local small businesses as they struggle to meet payroll while they await the aid of federal funding. To qualify for the Macon 30 Day Fund, a business must employ between 3 and 30 people, be based in Macon-Bibb, have operated for at least one year, and be owned and operated by a Macon-Bibb resident. The loans granted by the Macon 30 Day Fund do not need to be repaid unless the business wants to do so in the future to aid other small businesses finding themselves in similar distress. In this case, the funds would be redispersed to other Macon-Bibb businesses in need. Attorney Kathy McArthur is the founder and owner of McArthur Law Firm. She said that the Macon 30 Day Fund is intended to offer financial relief to local small businesses in need, and she believes it is the responsibility of everyone who is able to do their part in taking care of their business neighbors."It is especially important in these times during the COVID-19 crisis that we all do what we can for each other, particularly the small businesses who make up the backbone of our communities, and are currently experiencing deep financial hurt," she said. "Additionally, we have just been accepted under the umbrella of the Macon Community Foundation so all future donations will be tax-deductible."About McArthur Law FirmMcArthur Law Firm has recovered over $250 million for victims of personal injury , including car accidents, truck accidents, on-the-job injuries, medical malpractice and wrongful death. With over 40 years of trial experience, McArthur Law Firm represents clients throughout Georgia with offices in Macon and Atlanta. McArthur Law Firm attorneys are committed to protecting their clients’ interests against insurance companies and negligent parties while upholding the highest standards of trial preparation and client advocacy.

Injury Attorney Creates Macon 30 Day Fund to Help Small Businesses Hurt by Coronavirus Quarantine



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.