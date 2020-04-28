Feature Film Starring: Bret Hart, Felissa Rose, Ari Lehman, Dakota House - 90% Completed & Seeking Finishing Funds

Be part of the Demented Felissa Rose (Sleep Away Camp Franchise) Bret "Hitman" Hart (WWE hall of famer) Angelina Love (current ring of Honor Womens Champion) The Demented Cast

New Blood Entertainment put together a great cast for the film!

TORONTO, CANADA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEMENTED is a film-within-a-film, that takes you deep into the dark world of fetish cinema. An edgy, eerie, docu-style horror story, telling the harsh realities of voyeurism meeting Final-Fantasy. A world in which hidden figures exist expressly to take advantage of the meek.

Young women on the fringe of society, looking for the promise of "true love" and a "better life" are dragged down the tortuous road of No Return. The sick, twisted minds of the Dark Net's Master Manipulators are the New Puppet Masters and profiteers, forcing these lost girls to do their perverted bidding in the most distrurbing recesses of the Dark Net. Demented is a twisted triangle of hope, haplessness and horror that continues to dominate today's shocking headlines, that of human trafficking.

New Blood Entertainment is seeking finishing funds Via crowdfunding to complete the post-production of Demented. We are offering all kinds of cool rewards such as CAMEOS, IMDB CREDITS, ADVANCED DIGITAL DOWNLOADS, PREMIERE SCREENING & AFTER PARTY TICKETS, AUTOGRAPHED COLLECTABLES FROM OUR STARS. We don't believe in getting something for nothing, and with this project almost completed means these rewards will all be delivered by Halloween 2020.

CHECK OUT THE HORRIFYING TRAILER & COOL REWARDS AT THE LINK BELOW:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/demented/demented



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.