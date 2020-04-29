JM Internet Group Announces Update to List of Best SEO Books of 2020

The company produces much-read lists of the best books on marketing, social media marketing, SEO, and even Google Ads. The new announcement is for books on SEO.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The JM Internet Group, a leader in books and online learning on Google Ads (AdWords), Social Media Marketing, and SEO Course (Search Engine Optimization), is proud to announce its summer updates to its book list on search engine optimization. The company produces much-read lists of the best books on marketing, social media marketing, SEO, and even Google Ads.“As an author, I am also an avid reader of books, including all types of books on how to get to the top of the search engines,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “Our newly updated book list on the best books on SEO for 2020 offer the busy marketer or small business owner a curated list of the best books on this topic”The new list of best SEO books can be found at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/ . The book list is updated twice each year to reflect new and bestselling books on Amazon. It should be noted that the JM Internet Group’s own SEO Fitness Workbook is featured on another popular list of best-selling and top-rated books on search marketing at https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/10-recommended-seo-books-2013/ BEST BOOKS ON SEO: Search Engine Optimization ExplainedHere is background on this release. The JM Internet Group is an innovative publisher of books by its director, Jason McDonald, on digital marketing including books on SEO, Social Media Marketing, and online advertising. One of the key aspects of its publishing model is to showcase not only its own content but also curated content by others on various digital marketing topics. Each year, the company produces a list of zero cost tools called The Marketing Almanac. That book compiles all known zero cost tools in areas of marketing, SEO, social media, and Google Ads. In addition, the company scours the Internet and Amazon to identify the top-selling and highest quality books on how to get a company, product, or service to the top of the search engines. The new 2020 book list on SEO is an example of these efforts.ABOUT JM INTERNET GROUPThe JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing book , and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student’s computer.Contact:JM Internet Group, Media RelationsWeb. https://www.jm-seo.org/ Email. jm(dot)internetgroup(at)gmail(dot)com



