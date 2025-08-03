Key Housing Announces August Featured Listing for Bakersfield Short-term Housing

Key Housing announces Sablewood Gardens in Bakersfield as its July featured listing for short term housing.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top-rated provider of short-term housing solutions, is excited to announce the winner of its coveted “featured listing” for SoCal for August 2025. The designee is Sablewood Gardens of Bakersfield , California, at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate- rental -properties/sablewood-gardens/. The monthly award identifies a leading apartment complex that offers short-term corporate housing, providing a “home away from home” experience for busy business travelers.“California is more than beaches and tech companies,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “The Golden State is also agriculture, and believe it or not, oil and gas. Bakersfield powers the state in ways many business travelers don’t see, and Sablewood Gardens gives businesspeople a comfortable place to stay if they are coming to Bakersfield on a business trip. That’s what makes this property special. It offers short term housing that supports those involved in agriculture and the oil and gas industry.”Bakersfield ( https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/bakersfield/ ) may not signify “California” to outsiders, but for those in the know, it’s part of two key industries in the state: agriculture and energy. With deep roots in both agriculture and energy, Bakersfield is a magnet for business opportunities outside of the stereotypes of Hollywood and technology. Sablewood Gardens caters directly to individuals seeking furnished, short-term apartments while working through business, relocation, or extended work opportunities.Located in central Bakersfield, Sablewood Gardens provides a serene, residential experience near key industries and transit corridors. The property features large one- and two-bedroom units, a swimming pool, modern appliances, and ample parking. It is thus ideal for business professionals who want a more “natural” lifestyle than that provided by hotels. The entire concept is to find a “home away from home” through short-term housing.While many of California’s cities are known for their fast pace, Bakersfield retains some small town rhythms. Bakersfield, while not as famous as Los Angeles or San Francisco, nonetheless is a vibrant business center, especially in agriculture and energy. Sablewood Gardens caters to the needs of business travelers who seek a “homey” experience, as opposed to the sterile atmosphere of a hotel stay.Whether a business traveler is in town for agriculture, oil and gas, healthcare, or education, short term housing in Bakersfield can be hard to find. That’s why Sablewood Gardens earns the spotlight for August. Located at 2601 Sablewood Drive in Bakersfield, the complex offers easy apartment living with one- and two-bedroom units, full kitchens, in-unit HVAC, and a lovely community pool. The complex is located near downtown Bakersfield as well as major freeways, shopping centers, and employers.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

