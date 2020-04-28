Convenient Portable Eyeglasses Sanitizer Launches Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of eyeglass wearers struggle to keep their eyeglasses clean and clear. The current cleaning products on the market are either insufficient, inconvenient or cause micro scratches. However, the days of using T-shirts and ineffective microfiber cloths could be over. By launching a Kickstarter campaign, the team behind UnSmudge is hoping to make this innovative product available to everyone who needs it.

A sleek, portable eyeglass cleaner and phone sanitizer, UnSmudge is a small, compact product with a refillable cleaning liquid bottle and 260GSM microfiber pads made of natural materials. This eco-friendly product can be easily stored in a purse, desk or even a pocket. Its germ-killing cleaning liquid keeps phones and eyeglasses sanitized, eliminating everyday bacteria and viruses. UnSmudge makes it simple to keep glasses and phones clean in 30 seconds or less, all without the hassle of carrying around loose cloths.

UnSmudge is housed in a sleek yet subtle acrylic case that keeps both the spray and the microfiber pads secure. The pads themselves are attached to a fork-like device that can be used to wipe phones, eyeglasses and sunglasses. When used with the spray, these pads eliminate foreign particles without leaving any scratches or smudges. This high-quality product is making hygiene as simple and affordable as possible, using only the most thoroughly tested and optometrist approved materials.

The team behind UnSmudge is attempting to raise over $5,000 USD by May 21, 2020. The product has already been conceptualized, designed, prototyped, and ready to be manufactured. The funds raised by the Kickstarter campaign will go toward the final steps of manufacturing, assembly, quality control and shipping, all to take place during the summer of 2020.

There are multiple pledge tiers that allow contributors to be the first to get an UnSmudge product. Those who pledge $22 will receive one UnSmudge, while those who pledge $70 will receive four. There are additional tiers that range from $145 to $1,000, which come with an increasing amount of UnSmudge products.

While the products from the $145 tier and up can only be shipped to the United States, all lower tier rewards can be shipped anywhere in the world. With estimated delivery as early as August 2020, there’s no better time to contribute to a product that will help the world seem brighter and clearer every day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.