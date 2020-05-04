Bigbadmoji releases double avatar poses and more custom accessories

Say what you really want to say with Bigbadmoji

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 10,000 Android installs and 19,000 users, the new Bigbadmoji update is offering even more fun for users to interact with their friends.

The company introduced a second round of assets that includes: hats, jewelry, body hair, makeup and hair styles as well as double avatar poses.

The company will be releasing more poses regularly.

Users also can purchase paid packs that include premium and exclusive poses.

Avatars are now available with “dynamic text” so users can write in their own messages on the poses.

Available on Google Play and the App Store. The naughtier version is on the web with more exclusive content.

For more information, visit www.bigbadmoji.com.



Download Bigbadmoji on Google Play or the App Store. Or find the dirtier version on the web.



