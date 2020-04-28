Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (28-04-2020)
We total this day:
- 84 more cases (22 at Ydé, 61 at Dla and 01 at Bertoua)
- 805 recovered, i.e. 19 more
- 58 deceased
We also have 70 oxygen extractors, 34 respirators, 27,000 extraction kits, 43,000 treatments, 100,000 masks, 3,000 thermoflashes, etc.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
