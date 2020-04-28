Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (28-04-2020)

We total this day:

- 84 more cases (22 at Ydé, 61 at Dla and 01 at Bertoua)

- 805 recovered, i.e. 19 more

- 58 deceased

We also have 70 oxygen extractors, 34 respirators, 27,000 extraction kits, 43,000 treatments, 100,000 masks, 3,000 thermoflashes, etc.



