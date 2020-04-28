Social Beat launches DigiGrad, ventures into Online Digital Training

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Beat is excited to announce the launch of DigiGrad , a digital marketing training and skill-development initiative. The aim is to bridge the gap between the demand and supply in the digital marketing job space, especially because an estimated 2 million digital marketing jobs will be created by the end of 2020.“There is definitely a shortage of experienced digital marketers, as brands and marketing agencies look for talent. At DigiGrad, our goal is to enable young professionals and students with practical and best-in-industry programs to help them grow faster in their careers. We define our success with our student's success,” said Suneil Chawla, Cofounder of Social Beat.Upskill & Upscale with DigiGradWith an in-depth curriculum and a rigorous training methodology, DigiGrad is offering programs that are tailor-made for marketers, beginners and entrepreneurs alike. Currently, it offers online training and plans to initiate an offline training delivery centre in Bangalore. Additionally, the training company also plans to expand to Chennai in the coming months. DigiGrad is kickstarting its online programs with byte-sized modules starting from just INR 999 onwards. It has also started conducting online and classroom customised corporate workshops and webinars.The flagship program is the Certificate Program in Digital Marketing which is a 360-hour program, spanning across 3 months and comprising online content, certifications, internship/live projects as well as classroom training, post the lockdown.“With only 35% of internet penetration in India, the next 10 years for digital marketers is going to be very exciting. As digital marketing scales, the demand for talented individuals will exponentially increase. This is where DigiGrad comes in. Our courses are structured in such a way that they are practical, which will make our graduate industry-ready. With our modules, we aim to skill 10,000 digital marketers in the next 12 months,” said Vikas Chawla, Cofounder of Social Beat & DigiGrad.With customized programs that cover digital marketing end to end, DigiGrad aims to train professionals, marketers and students to help them drive the marketing strategies for companies. The course can empower entrepreneurs and business owners to set up robust digital marketing strategies for their startups.Abhishek Kumar, who heads the DigiGrad business vertical said, “Apart from having a foolproof curriculum, our programs also follow Harvard style case study based learning methodology, assured live projects & internships at a Google Premier Partner Agency and/or leading startups & top brands and 100% placement assistance".About DigiGradDigiGrad is a premier digital training initiative by Social Beat, through which they aim to bridge the talent gap between the industry’s demand and supply for skilled digital marketing professionals. Founded in 2012, Social Beat is one of India's fastest-growing independent digital marketing solutions companies, enabling businesses to build their brands and achieve business results via the digital medium.Social Beat is a Premier Google Partner, recommended Facebook agency and a member of Facebook India SME Council and a trusted online expert with offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. The 170-plus member team of digital experts offers integrated digital marketing solutions. With focus verticals of retail, FMCG, consumer apps, real estate, BFSI, eCommerce and healthcare, Social Beat has 50+ marquee clients including Malabar Gold, Himalaya Pharma, Jaquar, Khata Book, Kangaroo Kids, Khadims, MFine, Swiggy, Klay Schools, Shop101, Chumbak, Assetz Property, Sundaram Mutual, Wonderchef, Forum Mall, Rummy Culture, Casagrand and Bewakoof.com amongst others.



