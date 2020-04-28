Space 2020 Global Market Net Worth US$ 558 billion Forecast By 2026

Global Space Industry Market and Technology Forecast to 2026

The Space Industry is emerging as one of the most lucrative industry globally. The Space Industry, is valued at US$ 360 billion in 2018, is projected grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to value US$ 558 billion by 2026. Demand for nano-satellites and re-usable launch vehicle systems is anticipated to be driven by the massive investment made by countries like US, China, Russia and the European Union in the development of next generation satellite systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries like Saudi Arabia, India, Japan and South Korea. The United States is the largest spender in the domain with China, European Union, India, Russia, Japan and South Korea anticipated accounting for the bulk of spending.

Major Key Players Covered in Space Market are:

Advanced Space

Airbus

ALCOA Inc

Alliant Techsystems

Astrotech Corp

B/E Aerospace

Boeing

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Ducommun, Inc.

Essex Corporation

GenCorp, Inc.

General Dynamics

General Electric

Harris Corp

Honeywell

Leonardo

LMI Aerospace Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Moog Inc

Northrop Grumman

ORBCOMM Inc

Orbit International

Orbital Sciences

Precision Castparts

Rockwell Collins

SpaceX

Teledyne Technologies

Thales

TransDigm Group

United Technologies

This global Space market report presents a concise overview of the current state of the product/service market. The market size, share, price, trend, and forecast has been provided along with an in-depth study of the key insights that play an important role in the formation of the Space market report. The report also provides the key statistics of the market manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance for the companies and individuals that are interested in this market. A basic overview of the market including the definitions and applications of the product/service is also mentioned in the market report.

Market dynamics

This report presents the development trends of the Space market for the estimated period of 2019-2026. It provides the basic dynamics that lead to the various causative factors which in turn influence the market behavior. The report showcases the potential opportunities, growth factors, risks, restraints, and other latent factors that mold the growth of the global Space market. Moreover, it also studies the impact of the increasing population, and many government initiatives that play a role in influencing the Space market in the existing global competitive landscape.

Segmental analysis

There are different key segments that are involved in the Space market report that includes the competitor segment, product type segment, end-use or application segment and the geographical segment. The global key players in the regional markets, as well as some small players, have been studied that contribute to the growth of the market. The focus of the report is on the regions of Latin America & Central America, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. After all, the regional segmentation has been carried out with a perspective of attaining the details and growth patterns in all the regions across the globe.

Research Methodology

The research team has studied the global Space market based on company profiling, main business information, and other research approaches such as Porter’s Five Force Model, for the assessment period of 2019-2026. Another research methodology applied is the SWOT analysis that has been done to enable faster decision making for the readers of the report.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current Technologies, Market Overview of the Space Industry

4 Market Analysis

5 Global Space Industry - Market Forecast, Event Based Forecast by Region

6 Global Space Industry - Market Forecast, Event Based Forecast by Technology

7 Global Space Industry - Market Forecast, Event Based Forecast by End Use

8 Global Space Industry - PEST Analysis

Continued…

