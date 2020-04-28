Platinum Jewelry Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Platinum Jewelry Market

This report focuses on Platinum Jewelry volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Platinum Jewelry market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The major players in global Platinum Jewelry market include:

• Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

• Richemont

• Signet Jewellers

• Swatch Group

• Rajesh Exports

• Lao Feng Xiang

• Tiffany

• Malabar Gold and Diamonds

• LVMH Moet Hennessy

• Shanghai Yuyuan

• Daniel Swarovski Corporation

• Chow Sang Sang

• Luk Fook

• Pandora

• Titan

• Stuller

• Gitanjali Gems

• Kingold Jewelry

• Mingr

• Graff Diamond

• Caibai Jewelry

• Damas International

• Cuihua Gold

• TSL Jewelry

• CHJ

• Chopard

• Asian Star Company

Segment by Type, the Platinum Jewelry market is segmented into

Necklaces

Earrings

Bracelets & Rings

Others

Segment by Application

Collections

Wedding

Festive blessing

Fashion

Others

Global Platinum Jewelry Market: Regional Analysis

The Platinum Jewelry market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Platinum Jewelry market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Platinum Jewelry Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Major Key Points of Global Platinum Jewelry Market

1 Platinum Jewelry Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Platinum Jewelry

1.2 Platinum Jewelry Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Necklaces

1.2.3 Earrings

1.2.4 Bracelets & Rings

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Platinum Jewelry Segment by Application

1.3.1 Platinum Jewelry Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Collections

1.3.3 Wedding

1.3.4 Festive blessing

1.3.5 Fashion

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Platinum Jewelry Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Platinum Jewelry Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

…………………

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Platinum Jewelry Business

6.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Products Offered

6.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Recent Development

6.2 Richemont

6.2.1 Richemont Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Richemont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Richemont Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Richemont Products Offered

6.2.5 Richemont Recent Development

6.3 Signet Jewellers

6.3.1 Signet Jewellers Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Signet Jewellers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Signet Jewellers Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Signet Jewellers Products Offered

6.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development

6.4 Swatch Group

6.4.1 Swatch Group Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Swatch Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Swatch Group Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Swatch Group Products Offered

6.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

6.5 Rajesh Exports

6.5.1 Rajesh Exports Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Rajesh Exports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Rajesh Exports Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Rajesh Exports Products Offered

6.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development

6.6 Lao Feng Xiang

6.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Lao Feng Xiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Products Offered

6.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development

6.7 Tiffany

6.6.1 Tiffany Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Tiffany Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Tiffany Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Tiffany Products Offered

6.7.5 Tiffany Recent Development

6.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

6.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Products Offered

6.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development

6.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy

6.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Platinum Jewelry Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Products Offered

6.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



