Operation New Normal

Life in our mind

Stay in

With The Past lurking around, The Present doesn't exist. And without The Present, The Future will never come. Release The Past, Live The Present and plan The Future.” — Zsa Zsa Tudos AKIA Philosophy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although today’s events were clearly foreseen however, nobody could have imagined the vast impact the Covid-19 has already placed on, and continue to affect, the lives of earthlings.

In this trying time keeping the mind fresh and free of further confusion is vital to the much needed mental health.

Finding and keeping the prospective and the grab on life proves extremely hard, especially on the members of Western civilization. The money-oriented life practices copy the floating nature of the new Almighty’s liquid structure and puts the responsibilities of life into the hands of illusions in order to gain more time to worship the God. On this road, people lose their dignity, any valid life purpose, emotional awareness, mental clarity, and physical health. Life becomes stressful, for this is a never-ending road that takes them further away from the core of existence. They also developed some kind of pouting with life, putting up conditions to fulfill before considering to show a smiling face, joy or shifting their thoughts towards less stressful subjects.

Today, when most of us are in self-isolation and social distancing the digital addiction grows, nevertheless gets shallower for there is really nothing to talk about as far as the users are concerned. People, living in the same household are forced to exist together and face the unsolved issues that have been bottled up, sometimes for generations. This intimate living condition unveils hidden dust under the carpet, long time compromises they have made in the name of peace and quiet, frustrations about facing responsibility, physical health issues, mental confusion and all the past events they stepped over without understanding, assessing and closing are going to look at them in the face. The numbers on domestic violence are mounting and couples are taking their frustration to each other, sometimes even resorting to grievous bodily harm. Young children are tortured and killed as subjects of causing distress or due to the unbearable responsibility their upbringing put on the shoulders of the parents.

It is not surprising that we want this uncomfortable situation to end. We say we want to go back to normal. We want to have everything we had before. But what did we have? All the pretentious and confused thoughts we worked hard to conceal?

The continuous search for security often takes people back to the past. They trust the past because it has already been, and they are still alive and there is no room for doubts. As always they trust in illusions. However, going back there is impossible, for the place and time don’t exist any longer. Everything is in constant motion and change. Nevertheless, they cannot go forward for reminiscing keeps them captive and they don’t even know it. They talk about freedom, personal and otherwise, they go to rallies to demand that freedom, without realising, that it is within, for the only freedom earthlings have is the freedom of thoughts. But, how can they be free without cutting loose from the past? How do they imagine having a future without a clear present?

We need to look at the self-isolation and social distancing as a gift. The time and the possibility to learn and organise the mind and to take life to the next level. It is time to understand and endure responsibilities. Observing, learning, and tolerance should find their relaxed place within the comfort zone and help look at the world through an improved lens.

I took the liberty to gather a few books to aid you in the process and help keep your sanity.

There is also a meaningful website where membership price is next to nothing and support is available in every compartment of life.

There is also a majorly reduced guided meditation & healing program if you opt for relaxing the body, mind and spirit.

Stay safe and get ready for the changes!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.