Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

• Aboard Software

• Analytical Flavor Systems

• Deepnify

• ImpactVision

• IntelligentX Brewing

• NotCo

• Sight Machine

...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation and logistics

Quality Control

Production Planning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Transportation and logistics

1.5.3 Quality Control

1.5.4 Production Planning

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……………………..

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Aboard Software

13.1.1 Aboard Software Company Details

13.1.2 Aboard Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Aboard Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.1.4 Aboard Software Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 Aboard Software Recent Development

13.2 Analytical Flavor Systems

13.2.1 Analytical Flavor Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Analytical Flavor Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Analytical Flavor Systems Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.2.4 Analytical Flavor Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Analytical Flavor Systems Recent Development

13.3 Deepnify

13.3.1 Deepnify Company Details

13.3.2 Deepnify Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Deepnify Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.3.4 Deepnify Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 Deepnify Recent Development

13.4 ImpactVision

13.4.1 ImpactVision Company Details

13.4.2 ImpactVision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 ImpactVision Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.4.4 ImpactVision Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 ImpactVision Recent Development

13.5 IntelligentX Brewing

13.5.1 IntelligentX Brewing Company Details

13.5.2 IntelligentX Brewing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IntelligentX Brewing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.5.4 IntelligentX Brewing Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 IntelligentX Brewing Recent Development

13.6 NotCo

13.6.1 NotCo Company Details

13.6.2 NotCo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NotCo Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.6.4 NotCo Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 NotCo Recent Development

13.7 Sight Machine

13.7.1 Sight Machine Company Details

13.7.2 Sight Machine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Sight Machine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction

13.7.4 Sight Machine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 Sight Machine Recent Development

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



