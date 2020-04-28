Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Type, Application, Specification, Technology Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5231676-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverage
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
The key players covered in this study
• Aboard Software
• Analytical Flavor Systems
• Deepnify
• ImpactVision
• IntelligentX Brewing
• NotCo
• Sight Machine
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation and logistics
Quality Control
Production Planning
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5231676-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverage
Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Transportation and logistics
1.5.3 Quality Control
1.5.4 Production Planning
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……………………..
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Aboard Software
13.1.1 Aboard Software Company Details
13.1.2 Aboard Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Aboard Software Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.1.4 Aboard Software Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.1.5 Aboard Software Recent Development
13.2 Analytical Flavor Systems
13.2.1 Analytical Flavor Systems Company Details
13.2.2 Analytical Flavor Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Analytical Flavor Systems Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.2.4 Analytical Flavor Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.2.5 Analytical Flavor Systems Recent Development
13.3 Deepnify
13.3.1 Deepnify Company Details
13.3.2 Deepnify Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Deepnify Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.3.4 Deepnify Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.3.5 Deepnify Recent Development
13.4 ImpactVision
13.4.1 ImpactVision Company Details
13.4.2 ImpactVision Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 ImpactVision Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.4.4 ImpactVision Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.4.5 ImpactVision Recent Development
13.5 IntelligentX Brewing
13.5.1 IntelligentX Brewing Company Details
13.5.2 IntelligentX Brewing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 IntelligentX Brewing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.5.4 IntelligentX Brewing Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.5.5 IntelligentX Brewing Recent Development
13.6 NotCo
13.6.1 NotCo Company Details
13.6.2 NotCo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 NotCo Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.6.4 NotCo Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.6.5 NotCo Recent Development
13.7 Sight Machine
13.7.1 Sight Machine Company Details
13.7.2 Sight Machine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Sight Machine Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Introduction
13.7.4 Sight Machine Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Business (2019-2020))
13.7.5 Sight Machine Recent Development
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+ +1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.