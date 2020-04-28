Lingerie Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Lingerie Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Lingerie Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Lingerie Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lingerie Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4776868-global-lingerie-market-research-report-2020

The global Lingerie market is valued at 13580 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19940 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

The major players in global Lingerie market include:

Hanesbrands Inc, Fruit of the Loom, Jockey International, Triumph International, Victoria’s Secret, Wacoal Holdings, Uniqlo, CK, Calida, Aimer Group, Mani Form, Embry Form, Sunflora, Gracewell, Gujin, Jialishi, Farmanl, Hoplun Group, Sunny Group, Cosmo-lady, Essentie, Tiova, Venies, Oleno Group, Ordifen, Audrey, Miiow

This report focuses on Lingerie volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lingerie market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Lingerie market is segmented into

Bra

Knickers and Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Store Front

Global Lingerie Market: Regional Analysis

The Lingerie market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Lingerie market report are:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4776868-global-lingerie-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Lingerie Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lingerie

1.2 Lingerie Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lingerie Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Bra

1.2.3 Knickers and Panties

1.2.4 Lounge Wear

1.2.5 Shape Wear

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Lingerie Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lingerie Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Online Stores

1.3.3 Store Front

1.4 Global Lingerie Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Lingerie Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Lingerie Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Lingerie Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

….

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lingerie Business

6.1 Hanesbrands Inc

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hanesbrands Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Hanesbrands Inc Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Hanesbrands Inc Products Offered

6.1.5 Hanesbrands Inc Recent Development

6.2 Fruit of the Loom

6.2.1 Fruit of the Loom Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Fruit of the Loom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Fruit of the Loom Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Fruit of the Loom Products Offered

6.2.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development

6.3 Jockey International

6.3.1 Jockey International Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Jockey International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Jockey International Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Jockey International Products Offered

6.3.5 Jockey International Recent Development

6.4 Triumph International

6.4.1 Triumph International Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Triumph International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Triumph International Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Triumph International Products Offered

6.4.5 Triumph International Recent Development

6.5 Victoria’s Secret

6.5.1 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Victoria’s Secret Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Victoria’s Secret Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Victoria’s Secret Products Offered

6.5.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Development

6.6 Wacoal Holdings

6.6.1 Wacoal Holdings Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Wacoal Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Wacoal Holdings Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Wacoal Holdings Products Offered

6.6.5 Wacoal Holdings Recent Development

6.7 Uniqlo

6.6.1 Uniqlo Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Uniqlo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Uniqlo Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Uniqlo Products Offered

6.7.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

6.8 CK

6.8.1 CK Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 CK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 CK Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 CK Products Offered

6.8.5 CK Recent Development

6.9 Calida

6.9.1 Calida Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Calida Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Calida Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Calida Products Offered

6.9.5 Calida Recent Development

6.10 Aimer Group

6.10.1 Aimer Group Lingerie Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Aimer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Aimer Group Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Aimer Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Aimer Group Recent Development

6.11 Mani Form

6.12 Embry Form

6.13 Sunflora

6.14 Gracewell

6.15 Gujin

6.16 Jialishi

6.17 Farmanl

6.18 Hoplun Group

6.19 Sunny Group

6.20 Cosmo-lady

6.21 Essentie

6.22 Tiova

6.23 Venies

6.24 Oleno Group

6.25 Ordifen

6.26 Audrey

6.27 Miiow

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.