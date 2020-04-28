Global Chiller Market Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Share, Revenue and Top Manufacturers

A new market study, titled “Global Chiller Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiller Market

This report focuses on the global Chiller status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Chiller development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

Guangzhou Teyu Electromechanical

Mirapro

Shinwa Controls

Multistack

Rexxam

Lytron Inc

SMC

CustomChill, Inc.

Thermonics Chillers

Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc.

WEXTEN

Maruyama Chillers Corporation

Whaley Products

Opti Temp, Inc

Wuxi Word Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

LNEYA

Chaoneng

TopChiller

Mydax

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4485108-global-chiller-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Cooling

Water Cooling

Water Cooling had a market share of 61% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Semiconductor Equipment

Industrial Use

Others

Industrial Use is the greatest segment of Chiller application, with a share of 76% in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Chiller status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Chiller development in North America, Europe, China and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4485108-global-chiller-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.