Call for Papers: 21st Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference

The International Monetary Fund will hold the 21st Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference at its headquarters in Washington DC on November 5-6, 2020.

Extreme events pose enormous challenges to the global economy, as evidenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increased frequency of disasters due to climate change. During such events, historical patterns and conventional approaches become obsolete. Decisions need to be made with limited information about the facts on the ground and with far-from-accurate forecasts about the future. When extreme events are global, there is diminished scope for international risk sharing, and pressures on government institutions, domestic and international, become acute. In light of these challenges, this year’s conference will focus on “Living in the Extreme: Economics of Pandemics, Climate Change and Tail Risks.” The conference will bring together researchers and policymakers to discuss innovative research in this area and facilitate the exchange of views.

The Program Committee welcomes empirical and theoretical work on topics including, but not limited to:

Monetary and financial policy response to extreme events; role of conventional and unconventional policies; transmission channels;

Fiscal policies during extreme events; options for financing of public expenditures;

Sustaining employment; labor market policies;

Debt overhang; sustainability of debt; sovereign debt and default; debt restructuring and relief; special considerations for currency unions;

Implications for capital flows; policies to address capital flow volatility;

Implications for trade and trade policy; disruptions to global value chains;

Ex-ante policies; preparedness;

Cross-border effects of policies; multilateral considerations; potential for global and regional coordination

Interested contributors should submit a draft paper or a detailed proposal by July 1, 2020 (e-mail to ARC@imf.org). Please use the contact author’s name as the name of the file. The Program Committee will evaluate all proposals in terms of originality, analytical rigor, and policy relevance and will contact the authors whose papers have been selected by mid-August, 2020.1 Travel and hotel expenses of presenting authors will be covered by the conference organizers. Further information on the conference program will be posted on the IMF website (www.imf.org).

Conference Program Committee: Emine Boz (IMF, Co-Editor of the IMF Economic Review) and Linda Tesar (Editor-in-Chief of the IMF Economic Review and the University of Michigan)

Senior Conference Coordinator: Tracey Lookadoo

1Submissions co-authored with IMF staff members will be evaluated by the IMF Economic Review editor-in-chief.