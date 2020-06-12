Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives a Much Better Compensation Result-Please Call for Direct Access

"If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana or this is your family member-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , USA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran or person in Louisiana has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma it is likely they were initially diagnosed with the pneumonia or the Coronavirus. Because pneumonia happens frequently in the Coronavirus and mesothelioma-we fear at least in Louisiana many Navy Veterans who had mesothelioma-never received a proper diagnosis. If you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana or this is your family member-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and he will be able to provide a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma with an explanation of how the compensation process for this rare cancer works-and how to expedite compensation.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. Because there has been a delay in many Navy Veterans or people getting properly diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2020-because of the Coronavirus it is vital a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family not roll the dice on compensation by wasting time on 'free' booklets, or lawyer call centers that have nothing to do with the navy or the VA. We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Louisiana the Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org

Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nationwide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma