Turnkey CMMC Solution Released for DoD Contractors

A Turnkey Solution for CMMC Requirements

Affordable Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Program Responds to New DoD CMMC Requirements for Contractors

Our programs won't solve the cybersecurity problem for every DoD contractor and subcontractor, but they will solve the problem for most of them.” — Mitch Tanenbaum

DENVER, CO, USA, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finally, a cybersecurity company has come up with a solution to address the complexities and costs associated with meeting the new and stringent Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification ( CMMC ) requirements: a TURNKEY cybersecurity and privacy program for DoD contractors and subcontractors.The company is Turnkey Cybersecurity and Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS) of Denver, CO. and they have developed everything small to medium-sized companies need to build and maintain professional cybersecurity and privacy programs - and they have a program specifically designed for DoD contractors and subcontractors that have to comply with CMMC.It's no secret that the intellectual property associated with the U.S. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) has been cyber-breached to a grievous degree by our adversaries and home-grown criminals. The "honor system" enforcement process associated with the 800-171 regulation has not worked, and this time DoD seems to be serious as it rolls out the new CMMC requirements.As a result, hundreds of thousands of small to medium-sized U.S. companies that support the U.S. DIB are struggling with the complexities and costs associated with meeting the new CMMC requirements. As anyone who has tried it knows, building and maintaining a professional, CMMC aligned cybersecurity program is no cakewalk.The good news is that while building a cybersecurity program is undoubtedly difficult and time-consuming...it is a well-known process. We do not need to re-invent the wheel. We just need to methodically do what we know needs doing... and it has just been made a lot easier and more affordable.A Denver-based, full-service cybersecurity company that has been helping DoD contractors comply with 800-171 and other security and privacy requirements for years has developed and spent two years testing what they are calling "turnkey" solutions. The company, Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions, LLC has just released comprehensive cybersecurity and privacy programs - including pro-active support for companies with up to 250 people. Their turnkey solutions are customized to the organization's size and the level of security required by any DoD contract(s)."Small companies simply do not have the knowledge, resources or bandwidth to build and maintain a real cybersecurity program," says Ray Hutchins, Managing Member of Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS). "We have seen this play out time and time again over the years. We finally decided to standardize the process to the extent possible and provide everything a smaller company requires to build and maintain a professional-level program that actually addressed their cybersecurity needs."TCPS is a spin-off from CyberCecurity, LLC, a full-service cybersecurity and privacy company headquartered in Denver, CO and operated by Ray Hutchins and Mitch Tanenbaum. TCPS offers ten multi-level, industry-specific turnkey cybersecurity and privacy programs. One such program is their DoD-CMMC Program which is specifically targeted at small and medium-sized DoD contractors and subcontractors that must comply with the new CMMC requirements.Hutchins' partner, Mitch Tanenbaum, started his cybersecurity career 30 years ago while architecting and building the cybersecurity infrastructure for Texas Instruments Defense Systems. "Ray and I take the threat to national security seriously. We know what it takes to build a professional cybersecurity program and we have spent years baking our knowledge into our TCPS programs," Tanenbaum says. "Our programs won't solve the problem for every DoD contractor and subcontractor, but they will solve the problem for most of them. We welcome industry experts and influencers to take a hard look at our approach and offerings. We are proud of what we have achieved and know it will make a difference for those who embrace and use our system."TCPS's DoD-CMMC Program is somewhat different from TCPS's other industry programs because of the CMMC Level 1-5 requirements. "The CMMC requirements are more detailed and specific than more generalized NIST CSF or other industry requirements," Tanenbaum says. "More specific requirements ultimately mean a better program, but it also means more work and attention to detail. The CMMC requirements are no joke. They are intended to force contractors to protect our national assets, and we intend to help them do just that."The TCPS DoD-CMMC Program includes the following:1. Continuously updated program governance tools and processes2. Continuously updated training and other content3. Reactive and pro-active technical and program support4. Vetted third-party cybersecurity toolsIt's a new way of using existing technologies to attack this problem. The programs are an assemblage of content, processes, vetted tools, and support - all organized within a shared, secured, and continuously updated Google environment."Think of our programs as a holistic approach to cybersecurity and privacy. You don't have to be an expert in cybersecurity or the CMMC. We handle all of that," Hutchins says. "Your company's leadership just needs a real commitment to do your part and allocate the time and resources required to make it happen. In our experience, this is the most cost-effective and manageable way to quickly build a professional cybersecurity program."About Turnkey Cybersecurity & Privacy Solutions, LLC (TCPS)TCPS LLC, founded and operated by experienced cybersecurity and privacy professionals, is the only company in the world that offers turnkey cybersecurity and privacy programs to small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.Please visit: https://www.TurnkeyCybersecurityandPrivacySolutions.com for more information about our turnkey programs.

