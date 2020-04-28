Covid 19 Testing to help your business and employees safely get back to work

Environmental Mold LLC & Armour Applied Sciences Partner to Offer FDA-Approved Analysis Testing for COVID-19 in Building Surfaces

We provide as much value as we can to your company in this difficult time, developing a solution driven protocol to help assure the safe and efficient return to work for employees and customers.” — Keith Harris

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institutions and companies testing for coronavirus is a smart priority in an effort to maintain the health of both employees and customers. Environmental Mold LLC & Armour Applied Sciences are risk assessment experts who are now using an FDA-approved testing of buildings.Smart and ethical companies are taking every effort possible to keep both employees and customers healthy through a wide range of suggested measures. A new space is expanding, with Environmental Mold LLC and Armour Applied Sciences partnering to lead the way in the extended Orange County, California area, and in Ohio, in building COVID-19 testing. The companies are top indoor air quality consultants who specialize in infection control. They recently announced they are the first to offer local FDA-approved analysis under the Emergency Use Authorization for testing COVID-19 virus in surfaces in buildings. The goal is to help organizations better manage and make a best effort to eliminate the risk of transmission to employees and customers. The new service has been met with enthusiastic feedback.“All our decisions must be based on risk assessment of real-world situations and application of the known science,” commented Scott Armour, creator of COVID-LOGIC . “Coronavirus testing of surfaces is a serious matter and getting the FDA-approval was key.Keith Harris of Environmental Mold LLC continued, “We are here to provide as much value as we can to your company in this difficult time, so we developed a solution driven protocol to help assure the safe and efficient return to work for employees and customers.”Armour has published four industry articles on COVID-19 in the last three weeks and developed the COVID-LOGIC risk assessment protocol.A safety and health manager at a midwest manufacturing facility with 800 employees recently remarked, “We are so happy Scott was here to help us. The COVID-Logic LOGIC system of risk assessment and recommendations got us a 5-star review from the Public Health District inspection for compliance with the state COVID-19 protocols.”Armour and Harris sincerely hope they can be of value to the communities they serve in this trying time by offering another angle at coronavirus risk assessment and potential reduction of transmission. They recommend contacting them to discuss and individual needs in this area and how they can best meet them.So far the feedback has been very promising.For more information be sure to visit COVID-LOGIC, https://environmentalmoldllc.com and https://www armourappliedscience .com.About Environmental Mold LLCAbout Environmental Mold LLCKeith Harris, President, founded the company in 2002 after thirteen years (13) in the environmental industry. Mr. Harris holds the designations of CHMM (Certified Hazardous Materials Manager). Mr. Harris was also asked to help create industry guidelines and the Certification Exams for Mold Abatement. The book titled IICRC S520 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Mold Remediation was born and continues to be the most referenced guide in the industry today. Mr. Harris has been at the forefront of indoor air quality for the past 3 decades and has been selected as one of the first companies to provide 2040, Surface, Molecular Testing (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2.About Armour Applied Science and COVID-LOGICJ. Scott Armour, M.S., is a professional Industrial Hygienist, has worked in Environmental Health since 1993. He developed COVID-LOGIC to address the need for reasonable and workable approach to cleaning and infection. Scott is also a mold assessment and remediation specialist and an internationally recognized expert in Indoor Environmental Quality where his focus for the last four years has been Environmentally Acquired Illness in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Great Britain, and Puerto Rico.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.