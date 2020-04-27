Issued by Super Brush LLC

Swab-its® Announces the Global Launch of Six New Retail Cleaning Kits

USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® specialized retail cleaning kits are available around the globe.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® specialized retail cleaning kits are available around the globe on its e-commerce website www.swab-its.com and amazon.com.

Swab-its has created six unique cleaning kits that cover a wide-range of industries. The new cleaning kits include Auto Interior Detailing, Household Utility, Cosmetic Precision Applicators, Craft & Hobby, Printer Cleaning, and Pet Care. Each kit includes 24 premium quality foam swabs for $9.99.

“Swab-its brand foam swabs replace old outdated cotton swabs,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “Our foam swabs are lint-free, durable, reusable, and while conceptually simple, they become the tools of choice for all kinds of tasks.”

Swab-its new retail cleaning kits are available today at www.swab-its.com and www.amazon.com for an MSRP of $9.99, which includes 24-cleaning swabs.

Super Brush additionally provides Swab-its brand-new cleaning kits in case quantities to all retail outfits. Swab-its products offer a generous margin, repeat buys and a superior user experience. To learn more about our dealer programs contact us today at customerserivce@swab-its.com.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Swab-its® is a trademarks Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

