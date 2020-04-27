Don't Leave Your Words Unspoken!

Unspoken Project

Its-Your-Dash (My Last Gift®) of Connecticut brings grieving individuals a way to express themselves anonymously.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The greatest assets we have in our life are the relationships that we build with family and friends. When someone dies it can leave a void, especially in our current world situation when we can’t come together to say goodbye, grieve, celebrate a life, and tell stories. Its-Your-Dash has created the Unspoken Project for individuals to express their unspoken words to their loved one.When someone we love dies there are often words that will remain forever unspoken. Sometimes those words are the most important ones that should have been said. We encourage individuals to write out those words and we will pin them for you anonymously to our wall.Its-Your-Dash will be gathering all submissions and having an artist create an expression from all of the unspoken words… You are invited to participate in this project.About Dawn Whelan–Several years ago Dawn was faced with the thought of her own mortality and that experience has changed her entire perspective on life. In 2014 she founded My Last Gift offering community end-of-life education, workshops, planning, posthumous services, and mentoring of end of life Doulas. She was Doulagivers Executive Officer and partner from 2016 through 2019, Dawn is a founding member International Doulagivers Foundation, co-founder of World Training Day, and the Founder of One Last Gift serving terminally ill children and their families. She has obtained her National End of Life Doula Association (NEDA) Proficiency Badge. Dawn is passionate about providing education and pre-planning assistance to ensure individuals understand the options available; allowing them to make informed decisions for their future. Planning is not about planning for death but rather “Living” right till the end.



