Material Culture goes online-only with an International Ethnographic Arts auction slated for Wednesday, May 6th

Fine Old African Mami Wata Figure. Carved and paint decorated wood with raffia. Collection of Allan Stone, New York. Size: 30.5'' x 19'' x 8.5'' (77 x 48 x 22 cm). African Guerre Mask. Carved and paint decorated wood, leather, fur and bullet casings. Provenance: Collection of Allan Stone, New York. Size: 14.5'' x 15'' x 9'' (37 x 38 x 23 cm). Height on stand: 15.5" (39 cm) Pre-Columbian Mayan Incised Blackware Vessel, Mexico (700-850 CE). Size: 4.25'' x 4'' (11 x 10 cm). Pre-Columbian Jalisco Pottery Seated Female Figure. Ameca style, 200 BCE - 200 CE. Provenance: The Miles and Shirley Fiterman Collection, Minneapolis, MN. Size: 13.5'' x 8.5'' x 7'' (34 x 22 x 18 cm) Chinese Li People Antique Silk Embroidered Dragon Tapestry. Fine antique ceremonial banner with phoenixes, "Long Bei", cotton, silk thread, Li people, Hainan, China. Size: 79'' x 50'' (201 x 127 cm). Provenance: Apsara Arts of Asia.

The auction will center around several important collections gathered from across the United States and features rare cultural artifacts of the highest quality.

Online bidding is available via the platforms www.liveauctioneers.com, www.invaluable.com and www.bidsqaure.com. Telephone and absentee bidding is also available.” — Matthew Wilcox

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Material Culture’s upcoming International Ethnographic Arts auction will be held online-only, on Wednesday, May 6th, starting at 10 am Eastern time. The sale will center around several important collections gathered from across the United States and promises to provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase rare cultural artifacts of the highest quality.The Miles and Shirley Fiterman Collection of Minneapolis, Minnesota contributed an array of fine, museum-quality Pre-Columbian artworks, including beautifully preserved Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacan and Colima pottery figures.Originating from the famed Allan Stone Collection of New York is a sizable group of old African shrine figures, masks, drums, power figures and fetishes. Fine Indonesian and Malaysian artifacts are also included.The Apsara Arts of Asia, an important collection of ethnographic arts and textiles , contributed a fine assortment of antique and vintage hand-woven articles from myriad Eastern cultures.Dr. David W. Fraser, past head the Social Welfare Department at the Aga Khan Secretariat, and his wife Barbara Fraser of Yardley, Pennsylvania contributed items from their personal collection of ethnographic baskets, jewelry and textiles acquired across Southeast Asia and Africa.Online bidding is available via the platforms www.liveauctioneers.com www.invaluable.com and www.bidsqaure.com . Telephone and absentee bidding is also available. Pick-up of sold property must be scheduled to conform to new safety measures enacted due to the current situation with Covid-19.For more information contact: expert@materialculture.com or visit Material Culture online at www.materialculture.com # # # #



